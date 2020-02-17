Twitter says Olympic Games, pirated IOC accounts

%MINIFYHTML1ba010d3906d416b64fa73847af1b45811% %MINIFYHTML1ba010d3906d416b64fa73847af1b45812%

Twitter has said that an official Twitter account of the Olympic Games and the Twitter account of the media of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has been hacked and temporarily blocked.

The accounts were hacked through a third-party platform, a spokesman for the social media platform said in a statement sent via email, without giving further details.

"As soon as we learn about the problem, we block compromised accounts and are working closely with our partners to restore them," said the Twitter spokesman.

An IOC spokesman said separately that the IOC was investigating the possible violation.

Last month, the official Twitter accounts of several teams of the US National Football League. UU. (NFL), including the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, were hacked a few days before the Super Bowl.

Earlier this month, some of the official Twitter Facebook accounts were briefly compromised.

