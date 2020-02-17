Twitter says it has & # 39; evidence & # 39; that Megan Thee Stallion IS NOT in college!

Megan Thee Stallion claims to be in her fourth year of college, specializing in Health Administration at the University of South Texas.

But not everyone believes that Megan, who is an international rap star, is still enrolled in school. Some on social networks believe that Megan's university career can be a "limit,quot; to create a positive image for his fans.

And now skeptics claim to have "evidence,quot; that shows that Megan only pretends to go to college.

What evidence do you ask?

Well, Megan posted a picture of her doing homework yesterday. But the image showed Megan using an INTRO to Health Policy book. That book is mainly used for introductory level courses, NOT for fourth year students of Health Administration.

Skeptics say that Megan really wasn't doing the homework, just "covering up,quot; and using the book as an accessory.

Look: