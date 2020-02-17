Twitter says it has & # 39; evidence & # 39; that Megan Thee Stallion IS NOT in college!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9
Logo

Megan Thee Stallion claims to be in her fourth year of college, specializing in Health Administration at the University of South Texas.

But not everyone believes that Megan, who is an international rap star, is still enrolled in school. Some on social networks believe that Megan's university career can be a "limit,quot; to create a positive image for his fans.

And now skeptics claim to have "evidence,quot; that shows that Megan only pretends to go to college.

What evidence do you ask?

Well, Megan posted a picture of her doing homework yesterday. But the image showed Megan using an INTRO to Health Policy book. That book is mainly used for introductory level courses, NOT for fourth year students of Health Administration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here