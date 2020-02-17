Home Entertainment Twitter reacts to Chaka Khan's interpretation of The Star Spangled Banner in...

Twitter reacts to Chaka Khan's interpretation of The Star Spangled Banner in the NBA All-Star Game

TSR Reactionz: Last night's NBA All-Star game was definitely one of the books! The association honored Kobe Bryant and her daughter in beautiful ways, and both teams organized a show!

But what most people in the Twittersphere have been talking about is the Star Spangled Banner presentation of the living legend, Miss Chaka Khan. If you remember, Fergie's performance last year was for the books, and apparently some people think that Chaka is right behind her. Scroll to see what people had to say!

