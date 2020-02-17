Twitter reacts to Chaka Khan's interpretation of The Star Spangled Banner in the NBA All-Star Game

%MINIFYHTML09715668684a176e453f1fb2c671076611% %MINIFYHTML09715668684a176e453f1fb2c671076612%

TSR Reactionz: Last night's NBA All-Star game was definitely one of the books! The association honored Kobe Bryant and her daughter in beautiful ways, and both teams organized a show!

But what most people in the Twittersphere have been talking about is the Star Spangled Banner presentation of the living legend, Miss Chaka Khan. If you remember, Fergie's performance last year was for the books, and apparently some people think that Chaka is right behind her. Scroll to see what people had to say!

"Give a round of applause to Chaka Khan,quot; pic.twitter.com/OkH0hVDqaJ %MINIFYHTML09715668684a176e453f1fb2c671076613% %MINIFYHTML09715668684a176e453f1fb2c671076614% – Zak (@NoseFaceKiller) February 17, 2020

Chaka Khan a legend and everything but … that interpretation of the hymn was something # NBAAllStar2020 pic.twitter.com/zMIZYmPeQt – SHYHEIM (@imnotshy_) February 17, 2020

Fergie at home watching Chaka Khan sing the national anthem: pic.twitter.com/ne9qilXJy9 – Justyn Knight (@justyn_knight) February 17, 2020

Fergie and Chaka Khan fight over who had the worst performance of the National Anthem of all time. pic.twitter.com/wQv2oDjLtQ – BROM (@JustBrom) February 17, 2020

Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry listening to Chaka Khan sing the National Anthem made me scream 😂😂#NBAAllStarGame #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/vGu9bPBVQh – Siobhain (@ summer0001) February 17, 2020

They will NOT drag #chakakhan on my watch 😂. If you grew up with his music, you know he loves to improvise his notes and has an eclectic voice. However, I don't think it sounds worse than Fergie 🤷🏾‍♀️. pic.twitter.com/Fd3B1SHMoc – Paris Milan (@ParisMilanYT) February 17, 2020

They don't understand, Miss Chaka Khan is a legend. Period: the thing is that you are so used to all that horrible fast-paced music, but Chaka Khan proved that! Chaka, go Queen 👸🏽 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/POQE8I3aEN – Ed 🤴🏻 (@ ed_matute3) February 17, 2020

MY PEOPLE! How many Caucasian seconds must pass before we realize that the interpretation of the SSB by Chaka Khan was a protest! Too old to kneel, so he simply changed the key (several times). If they don't change the anthem, we'll just ruin it. ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿 #HappyBlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/QV2OQtpsTS – Bruno Jupiter (@mikemikethekid_) February 17, 2020

