Twins shortstop Royce Lewis trains with Torii Hunter during the offseason – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Royce Lewis is becoming a veteran of spring training.

And this is important because it comes from a sub-par season.

"Last year for me was definitely a year of maturation," Lewis said. “With 19 years, it is crazy to think that I am 19 years old, I feel that I am a 25 year old player playing with all these children and that we are not all children because we do not act like that, but that was it. kind of year for me and at the end of the year I ended up strong. "

With a major league lineup already loaded, they can wait for you, but what you should do is act, be patient, and wait for your body of work to speak.

"Obviously, everyone wants to level up and reach the big leagues, for me, I think I focus on getting to the big leagues no matter what level I am at," Lewis said.

He spent this offseason learning from someone who has been there. Lewis moved to Dallas to be closer to Torii Hunter and train at his personal facilities.

"He and his family were able to welcome me as one of their own and I really appreciated him every day, going to bat and talking about baseball and business too," Lewis said.

Because Lewis is under the microscope, but do it right and you can write a major league ticket for a long time.

"I learned a lot about the game and about myself as a person," Lewis added.