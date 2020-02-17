Twins Cities Robotics team needs help to replace stolen equipment – Up News Info

A robotics team at Twin Cities High School runs out of some of its equipment after its trailer was stolen.

The trailer belongs to the team of St. Paul Highland Park.

Fortunately, his robot was not in the trailer when it was stolen, but there were important equipment.

The trailer has been recovered, but the team had to compete on Sunday without some valuable tools.

An online fundraising campaign has raised more than $ 2,500 to help buy spare parts for the equipment. If you want to help donate, click here: https://www.givemn.org/event/Xvdbfg