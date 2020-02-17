TSR Health: 14 US passengers test positive for coronavirus after being evacuated from a Japanese cruise ship

TSR Health: Roommates, fourteen people who were evacuated from the Diamond Princess criminal ship in Yokohama, Japan, have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to CNN, the evacuees were flown to the United States on charter flights, and were among the 300 people removed from the ship. A joint statement from the US Departments of State and Human and Health Services. UU. He said the passengers had been evaluated two or three days before the ship was evacuated.

“After consulting with HHS officials, including experts from the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparation and Response of the HHS, the State Department made the decision to allow the 14 people, who were isolated, to separate from other passengers and continue being asymptomatic, staying on the plane to complete the evacuation process, ”said the statement.

According to reports, positive passengers were isolated from other passengers during flights, and were closely monitored throughout the flight. After the flights landed, passengers who developed symptoms or flights were transported to "an appropriate place for isolation and continuous attention."

Some passengers made the decision that they did not want to risk being evacuated, fearing they could become infected with the virus. Matthew Smith, a Sacramento resident aboard the ship, said he would prefer everything to be treated in Japan.

"We decided that we would face any consequences here instead of exposing ourselves to that situation," Matthew told CNN. "It made no sense if the US feared it was infected people, so they will be quarantined for another two weeks to have thrown them all together."

As of now, the authorities are not sure how many cases of coronaviruses affect US citizens. But stay with us to receive updates, Roomies!