TSR Break Upz: Kehlani announces that she is single!

%MINIFYHTML87e1362e5aceae4c8edb7665baca66b211% %MINIFYHTML87e1362e5aceae4c8edb7665baca66b212%

Roommates, it seems that Kehlani and YG have decided to quit! It seemed that everything was fine just a few days ago, when the couple released their joint song "Konclusions,quot; on Valentine's Day. Well, clearly things got bad because Kehlani turned to Twitter saying she is single.

shit happens

life really happens

You have to stay pure and move with love and thank God you're one of those who do – Kehlani (@Kehlani) February 17, 2020

%MINIFYHTML87e1362e5aceae4c8edb7665baca66b213% %MINIFYHTML87e1362e5aceae4c8edb7665baca66b214%

Fans were excited when Kehlani and YG announced that they were an article only a few months ago, and that it has been a difficult path for the couple. Just a couple of months ago, YG was accused of cheating Kehlani and kissing a model when he was leaving a party.

%MINIFYHTML87e1362e5aceae4c8edb7665baca66b215% %MINIFYHTML87e1362e5aceae4c8edb7665baca66b216%

But, they started ten fingers down and remained an element, until now. And although Kehlani has not specified what happened between them, he apparently addresses some of his problems in his new song "Valentine’s Day (Shameful)."

Kehlani alludes to many problems between her and YG, and even talks about how much she has helped him through many problems.

“I helped you fight your addiction and change your whole life, just to find me played at the end. I do not regret it because I am proud that my heart was so pure and I am never ashamed of my love. Now I am finding strength in the fact that you are nothing to me and I know what I am above. "

Both YG and Kehlani have deleted their Instagram pages from the photos of an anther.