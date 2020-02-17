Trump starts Daytona 500 as Grand Marshal

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida. The Great American Race became a bustling campaign stop for President Donald Trump on Sunday, as a painting within the Daytona 500, usually full of flags supporting race car drivers, was a sea of banners and other memories that supported Trump's re-election campaign.

"My fellow race fans, the Daytona 500 is a legendary exhibit," Trump said applauding when he and first lady Melania Trump welcomed the crowd at the Daytona International Speedway.

No matter who wins, the president said: "What matters most is God, the family and the country."

"The rubber will burn, fans will scream and the great American race will begin," he said, provoking chants of "United States! UNITED STATES!" from the crowd

Trump's appearance as Grand Marshal was the first of several events this week for the president, as he gathers supporters in a handful of key states. On Wednesday and Thursday, Trump will lead the "Keep America Great,quot; demonstrations in Phoenix and Colorado Springs. Then, on Friday, he will hold a rally in Las Vegas, on the eve of the heated Democratic presidential committees of Nevada.

Trump is the second acting president to attend the Daytona 500; George W. Bush attended the race in 2004.

Before Trump's arrival, which occurred more than a week after his acquittal by the Senate this month, support for the president was in full display.

There was a flag that said "I acknowledged this,quot; and that it bore an image of a red, white and blue middle finger extended. There was a cardboard cutout of Trump next to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Some Trump supporters climbed on the roofs of their vehicles to see the Air Force One navigate above.

And there was a raw emotion, as more than one follower was filled with tears when talking about the commander in chief's first visit to the race as president.

"I think it's amazing," said Jim McIntosh, 58, of New Jersey. McIntosh was one of Trump's many fans who said they were not comfortable with supportive clothing in their daily lives, but found a welcoming supportive sea here.

"It's much harder to use at home," he said. "Jersey? You can't even wear a shirt when you go to Manhattan or New York."

The president's visit was a pleasant surprise for many of the fans who came earlier in the week in their motor homes and recreational vehicles. Most of them already had a lot of Trump equipment, but some decided to buy extra clothes when they heard about the visit.

And although some critics of the president could accuse him of turning a sporting event into a campaign rally, his fans insist that this event has been a Trump festival for years.

"Every time you come here, it's the American flag, whatever your favorite driver is, and Trump," said T.J. Mcelaney, 49.

A poll of several supporters found no concerns about the president's recent dismissal, or anything else. There was delight about the state of the economy and only a few complaints about the president's behavior and his habits of tweeting.

Still, not everyone in the race participated. Jean-Marie Detcher, 44, came from New Hampshire and did not expect the overwhelming demonstration of politics.

"He felt very uncomfortable," he said. "I don't know how I feel about the (political) situation and where we are."

Detcher said he is independent and not sure how he will vote in November. But the atmosphere here bothered her a little. "People are very passionate," he said, "and it's like you're not with them, you're against them."

Across the concrete road from Detcher, however, there was no doubt where the policy landed. Debra Soucia, 63, of northern New York State, had a recreational vehicle with a flag with Trump's interpretation of an artist with an assault rifle and standing on a tank. She and her husband were not sure how much of their Trump team to show until they arrived.

"We weren't sure," Soucia said. "Then we saw all the signs and said:" Very well, we will also place our sign "."

Sonmez reported from Washington, D.C.