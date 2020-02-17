Trump and Turkey ask Russia to stop supporting Syrian "atrocities,quot; | News

%MINIFYHTML82c7b3dd3ca2ef90d54046afcc5805a911% %MINIFYHTML82c7b3dd3ca2ef90d54046afcc5805a912%

Russia must stop its support for the "atrocities,quot; of the Syrian government, American president Donald Trump said, while the fighting breaks out in the increasingly small areas controlled by the rebels.

In a statement issued by the White House on Sunday, Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said Trump, in a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, "conveyed the desire of the United States to end Russia's support for atrocities of the Assad government and a political resolution to the Syrian conflict. "

"Trump expressed concern (yesterday) about the violence in Idlib, Syria, and thanked Erdogan for Turkey's efforts to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe," Deere said.

Plus:

The Turkish Foreign Minister also pressured his Russian counterpart for the Damascus attacks on the last stronghold controlled by the rebels in the country.

Backed by the Russian air power, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad made significant progress on Sunday by intensifying his assault on the northwestern province of Idlib.

& # 39; You must stop & # 39;

Turkey has 12 observation posts in Idlib as part of an agreement reached in 2018 between Ankara and Moscow to avoid a government offensive, but al-Assad forces have moved forward independently.

It is believed that four of the Turkish posts are surrounded by Syrian forces, and Ankara has threatened to attack Damascus if they do not retire at the end of February.

"I stressed that the attacks on Idlib must stop and that it was necessary to establish a lasting ceasefire that would not be violated," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters at the Munich Security Conference after meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Syrian opposition supporter Turkey and Damascus's ally, Russia, have worked closely in Syria in recent years despite being on opposite sides of the nine-year conflict.

A Turkish delegation will go to Moscow on Monday after Russian officials visited Ankara last weekend, but failed to reach a specific agreement.

War monitor Syrian Human Rights Observatory (SOHR) On Sunday, he said government forces "had control of all the small villages and towns around Aleppo for the first time since 2012."

Government forces have been winning for weeks in northwestern Syria and destroying the territory held by armed opposition fighters, focusing their latest operations in the west of Aleppo province.

The Russian-backed offensive has caused the biggest wave of displacement in the Syrian civil war with the flight of 800,000 people since it began in December, the United Nations said.

Backed by Russia, Iran and the Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah movement, al-Assad forces now control more than 70 percent of Syria and the president has repeatedly promised to recover the entire country.

Libyan War

In Saturday's phone call with Erdogan, Trump also "reiterated that continued foreign interference in Libya would only worsen the situation."

Libya has been in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 killed leader Muammar Gaddafi, with two rival administrations competing for power.

Countries such as Russia, France, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt support the renegade commander Khalifa Haftar, while the UN-recognized National Agreement Government (GNA) has the backing of Turkey and Qatar.