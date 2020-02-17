Treat us as something between a telecommunications company and a newspaper: Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML79d573145bbb0367bde42a39d2072c5011% %MINIFYHTML79d573145bbb0367bde42a39d2072c5012%

MUNICH – Online content must be regulated with a system somewhere between the existing rules used for the telecommunications and media industries, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told global leaders and security chiefs on Saturday.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Zuckerberg said Facebook had improved its work by countering online electoral interference, and extended its previous calls for the regulation of social media companies.

"I think there should be a regulation on harmful content … there is a question about what framework is used for this," Zuckerberg said during a question and answer session.

%MINIFYHTML79d573145bbb0367bde42a39d2072c5013% %MINIFYHTML79d573145bbb0367bde42a39d2072c5014%

"At the moment there are two frameworks that I think people have for existing industries: there are as newspapers and existing media, and then there is the telco type model, which is & # 39; data simply flows through you & # 39 ; but it won't hold a telecommunications company responsible if someone says something harmful on a telephone line. "

%MINIFYHTML79d573145bbb0367bde42a39d2072c5015% %MINIFYHTML79d573145bbb0367bde42a39d2072c5016%

"In fact, I think we should be somewhere in between," he said.

Facebook giants and social networks, including Twitter and Google Alphabet, have been under increasing pressure to better combat governments and political groups that use their platforms to spread false and misleading information.

Zuckerberg said he now employed 35,000 people to review online content and implement security measures.

Those teams and Facebook's automated technology currently suspend more than 1 million fake accounts every day, he said, adding that "the vast majority is detected within minutes of signing up."

"Our budget is greater today than all the company's revenues when we went public in 2012, when we had one billion users," he said.

"I am proud of the results, but we will definitely have to be vigilant."

