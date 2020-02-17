Toya Johnson is proud of Reginae Carter's double Dutch performances: watch her split right after learning to jump

Toya Johnson is preparing for the Dutch double event. This is a part of the Weight No More movement, which aims to raise awareness about obesity and overweight.

Toya had her daughter, Reginae Carter and her niece, Jashae also learned the Dutch Double and Nae managed to impress her fans with her performances right after she learned one or two things about it.

Someone said: "She has just learned to jump into the Dutch double and already knows how to make a damn division … I'm jealous," and another follower also praised Nae: "No, she didn't break a split in the ropes!" That is fire! "

Someone mentioned Nae's old boyfriend and said this: "I am very glad that you left nvm alone … She is such a beautiful lady."

You can remember that Nae broke up with YFN Lucci last year and that fans were more than happy after the news.

People were terrified that she could return with him, but this did not happen and people are really proud that Nae has been so strong.

A fan said: Ya Yaaasss! I want to start jumping again now! Those women are also driving those ropes! "And another commenter posted this:" I would love to master this, but because of the way my clumsy setup would not have teeth and leave me on a stretcher. "

An Instagram installer told Toya: "I love that you know how to do this! I wish I did," and another follower said: "Ohhhhh, it's fine @colormenae. Come on, Meghan's knees!"

Someone else posted this: "This is too much (email protected) Keep inspiring and doing great things, sister,quot;

A couple of days ago, Toya showed his gratitude to the person who taught Nae and Jashae to Double Dutch:

Ad

‘Thank you @floydfoundation for teaching my two girls how to jump in minutes! We are excited for you to join us from Jersey for the halftime show! #Prettygirlsjump #WNM ", Toya subtitled her videos.



Post views:

3