Tokyo Toni got married and took a look at her new husband

%MINIFYHTML5001556a0de3ba2c51cbdab5a0e1c6c511% %MINIFYHTML5001556a0de3ba2c51cbdab5a0e1c6c512%

# Roommates, even though Valentine's Day has passed, some people are still in a good mood, and that includes Tokyo Toni. Recently she surprised fans by getting married and posting photos of her and her new husband for all social networks to see.

It's never too late to find love and apparently Tokyo Toni is taking that motto seriously. According to recent photos circulating on social networks, it seems that he recently married. However, she did not marry anyone, but remarried her ex-husband, Marcellus Hunter.

%MINIFYHTML5001556a0de3ba2c51cbdab5a0e1c6c513% %MINIFYHTML5001556a0de3ba2c51cbdab5a0e1c6c514%

During a live broadcast of the nuptials, Tokyo Toni is seen wearing a white wedding dress and a matching veil, while Marcellus is captured in a tuxedo with a white blazer and a black bow tie. Then, the couple stands in front of their ceremony officiator, while he officially announces husband and wife (again) with a small group cheering, cheering and congratulating.

%MINIFYHTML5001556a0de3ba2c51cbdab5a0e1c6c515% %MINIFYHTML5001556a0de3ba2c51cbdab5a0e1c6c516%

For a little background story about the newly married couple, here you go. Tokyo Toni and Marcellus initially married in 2012 before divorcing five years later in 2017. Things got a little complicated during her breakup because Marcellus received a restraining order against her after she allegedly threatened to physically assault him.

Tokyo's daughter Toni, Blac Chyna, was also present at the ceremony, which many fans were surprised to see given their extremely difficult relationship over the years. However, she seemed excited to see her mother exchanging vows once again.

Roommates, what do you think about this?