Tiny Harris has a special kind of love with T.I. – Look at the smile he puts on his face

Tiny Harris has just told his fans that Tip can still put a smile on his face even 19 years later. Look at the beautiful photo she shared on her social media account and the message she wrote about her beloved husband.

‘He still knows how to put a smile on my face 19 years later. That is a kind of special love @ troubleman31 Glam: @frankyraw @therealnoigjeremy 👑💙💘😋💋 #AtlsBonnieNClyde # KingNQueen💩 & # 39; Tiny captioned his post.

You can also remember that for Valentine's Day, Tiny wrote an emotional message for her husband, T.I. in social networks. She called him her "protector,quot; and publicly declared her love for him for Valentine's Day.

Somoene said: "Aweeee,quot; you look so pretty sister, "and a follower posted this:" You are so beautiful and affectionate … I'm sure it's easy! "

Another commentator wrote: ‘Yassss. My favorite 💕 Tiny really loves you. I watched your video the other night. He is showing more of that sweet side you always talk about. He is more transparent. Very happy for you. "

Someone else pressed Tiny's beauty and said: ‘Absolutely beautiful! I saw your mom and your heiress baby at dinner last night! That baby is beautiful! ❤️ ’

Another follower told Tiny that Tip still makes her happy because it is the best thing that has happened to her: "Because you are the best thing that happened to Tip because of that."

Another Instagram installer has kind words for Tiny and said: ‘You are a born queen. Pretty in pink too. "

In other news, Tiny proudly shared his gratitude in his social media account. She is grateful to Newark NJ for giving Xscape a Proclamation and a letter from her Mayor.

"Thanks to the city of Newark, New Jersey, for giving Xscape a Proclamation and a letter directly from his wonderful Mayor … we are honored to receive all his love," Tiny said in his post.

People sent him love in the comments.



