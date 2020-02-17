Tiger Woods frustrated after a rare ending in the last place: "I was fair,quot;

%MINIFYHTML60351259bc9988b6e441d2f6894cf99d11% %MINIFYHTML60351259bc9988b6e441d2f6894cf99d12%

Tiger Woods explained that "he had just left,quot; while digesting to finish in the last place of the 68 players to make the cut at the Genesis Invitational.

Champion Adam Scott finished 22 shots ahead of Woods, who finished the fourth round at the bottom of the standings for the second time in his distinguished career at the PGA Tour.

The American, who has chosen not to play the WGC-Mexico Championship after saying he felt "down," finished 11 on par after the disappointing rounds of 76 and 77 over the weekend. But Woods was frustrated with his performance at the 44-year-old Riviera Country Club, explained that he has a new sense of perspective these days, and even showed his sense of humor.

"It was fair, it happens," Woods told reporters. "I am out and I have the opportunity to have the week off Monday and do some preparation, a little practice, some training, being at home and all the positive things."

"I didn't do very well. Good news, I hit each ball forward, not backward, a couple of sides! But, in general, I'm done. Unfortunately, I've been in this position many times. Just keep fighting hole by hole. , shot by shot and try to make some little birds, which I did not do.

"It's still disappointing, it's still frustrating, I'm still a bit annoying."

"But this part of my career didn't really exist a few years ago, so in order to do that (play) no matter what I shot, I also see it from a perspective that I didn't do most of my career." career, that I have the opportunity to play on the road.

"A few years ago, that was not the case."

Woods was asked if he wanted to have the same level of perspective in his younger years.

He added: "At the beginning of my career, I thought I would have another 30 years, 40 years. Look at most of the players who have had quite solid careers, three to four decades in our sport."

"So yes, I thought I had a lot of time to do this. I think it's the 23rd year now, it's a long time, but it has been pretty good."

Woods was the host of the tournament in California and, although his personal performance, which included a four-hit putt for the second time in a row, was not positive, he was excited about the way everything else had gone.

"From the perspective of the tournament, it couldn't be better," he said of the event, which had the status of Invitational for the first time.

"We had perfect weather, people came out and supported this event.

"Our elevation, being part of the new invitation status, looks at the players who came out and supported this event that was played this week, we could not have asked for a more dreamy scenario."

"The golf course was fantastic. Everything could not have been better from that side."

Woods remains at the level of Sam Snead in 82 titles of the PGA Tour, the all-time record, and has not confirmed his next tournament, with the Honda Classic and Arnold Palmer Invitational among his options in the coming weeks.