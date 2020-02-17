Tiffany Haddish and Common Look & # 39; Boo & # 39; d Up & # 39; in the NBA All-Star Game amid dating rumors

%MINIFYHTML059056100e281d6c3ec6556f7b60172d11% %MINIFYHTML059056100e281d6c3ec6556f7b60172d12%

WENN / Avalon

The star of & # 39; Girls Trip & # 39; and the 46-year-old rapper first caused dating rumors in December after he was seen attending his late Black Mitzvah party.

Up News Info –

Tiffany Haddish Y Common He added fuel to his dating rumors over the weekend. The comedian and the rapper were seen sitting side by side while watching the NBA 2020 All-Star Game at the United Center in Chicago from the bench.

In a photo that circulated online, both Tiffany and Common seemed to brighten up their favorite moment from the side. Some people also claimed that the rumored lovers looked "booed like hell," with another statement: "I see Common making Tiffany Haddish laugh. They went to do the Wild Thang later."

%MINIFYHTML059056100e281d6c3ec6556f7b60172d13% %MINIFYHTML059056100e281d6c3ec6556f7b60172d14%

<br />

%MINIFYHTML059056100e281d6c3ec6556f7b60172d15% %MINIFYHTML059056100e281d6c3ec6556f7b60172d16%

Common and Tiffany caused dating rumors in December last year when he was seen at his Black Mitzvah party and then were seen attending a "Uncle Drew"New York premiere party. In a video, the 46-year-old rap star drove the actress to her vehicle and placed a protective hand on her lower back while guiding her to the SUV. Then she climbed on and left. Also It was reported that they spent their vacations in Maui, Hawaii.

Common was previously in an intermittent relationship with Angela Rye. The two began to publicize their relationship in 2017 and separated for the first time in March 2018. Last August, the two revived their romance, only to separate again months later.

In revealing the reason for the division in his namesake podcast, the CNN political analyst said: "We were just different things." Then he explained that he wanted children, but Common did not want to have any. "I think it was an impeccable separation of forms. We are very clear about the fact that we were not aligned with those interests," he said at the time. "We will always be friends. He is a very good person."