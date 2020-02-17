Three scenarios for the battle of Idlib | Syria

In recent weeks, the battle for Idlib In northwestern Syria it has entered a new phase. The forces of the Syrian regime, backed by Russia and Iran, have pressed to capture the strategic roads M4 and M5, which connect respectively the city of Latakia and the capital, Damascus, with Aleppo.

The advance of Syrian forces accompanied by an intense campaign of aerial bombardments on the last remaining stronghold of the Syrian opposition has killed dozens of civilians and opposition fighters, as well as 13 Turkish soldiersand sent hundreds of thousands of civilians running away Towards the Turkish border. This has pushed Ankara to take action.

The Turkish army has sent several convoys to Syrian territory, reinforcing its observation posts in the northwest, which have been invaded by Syrian regime forces, and establishing new ones in opposition-controlled areas.

Turkey fears that Russia's ultimate goal is to besiege the armed opposition and cut its main supply routes from Turkish territory, a development that desperately wants to avoid.

With his back to the wall, Ankara is now weighing his options to avoid a complete defeat of his Syrian allies and with them his adventure in Syria.

Last de-escalation zone

Idlib is the last of the four calls de-escalation zones agreed by Russia, Iran and Turkey in 2017, which has not yet been assumed by the regime. The other three, eastern Ghouta, near the provinces of Damascus, Deraa and Quneitra in the south, and the Rastan and Talbiseh enclave in Homs province, were attacked and captured by the regime's forces one after another in the span of a year.

After each takeover, tens of thousands of civilians and combatants who did not want to remain under the regime were allowed to go to Idlib, which added to the growing population of internally displaced persons.

In 2018, Turkey managed to save Idlib from the fate of the other three by concluding an agreement with Russia in Sochi to establish a demilitarized zone in Idlib. In return, Turkey undertook to disarm and eliminate Hay & # 39; et Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an armed group previously linked to al-Qaeda, from the demilitarized area. The two sides also agreed to reopen the M4 and the M5 for trade and movement.

However, the agreement was never fully implemented. Turkey could not force HTC to honor it, while Moscow did not prevent Syrian regime forces from attacking the safe zone, it always thought of the demilitarized zone as a temporary solution and, ultimately, with the aim of all Syrian territories they were again under the control of the regime.

In this sense, climbing in Idlib was inevitable. But unlike the acquisitions of the other de-escalation zones, the fall of Idlib would be disastrous for Turkey. It would mean a total defeat of the Syrian opposition and its exclusion from the negotiations of a final solution for postwar Syria. By extension, Turkey, the main sponsor of the opposition, would also be left out and would have no voice in future negotiations, which would be a great diplomatic loss given the years of Turkish engagement in the conflict.

In addition, a takeover of the Idlib regime would result in the expulsion of some three million civilians to the borders of Turkey or the small border areas it controls in the northern province of Aleppo. Given the growing internal hostility towards Syrian refugees, Turkey cannot afford to accommodate more Syrians in its territory.

The Turkish government is also under great internal pressure to retaliate after the murder of 13 Turkish soldiers by the forces of the Syrian regime. Turkey will be criticized at home if its forces are forced to withdraw from the observation posts currently under siege by the Syrian regime.

Turkish-Russian relations

Although Turkey rejects a military solution in northwestern Syria, it also cannot risk a confrontation with Russia. He paid a high price the last time he faced Russia in 2015, when the Turkish army shot down a Russian fighter plane near the Syrian-Turkish airport.rder In response, the Kremlin banned imports of Turkish goods and discouraged its citizens from vacationing in Turkey, which had a high cost in the Turkish economy.

At the same time, neither the EU nor the USA. UU. They backed Turkey in its escalation against Russia. What is it In addition, both were slow to condemn the attempted coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in July 2016.

Feeling isolated by his traditional allies, Ankara had to put massive efforts, including a public apology from Erdogan, to repair relations with Moscow.

Today, Turkey's ties with Russia have been strengthened and are now more important to the Turkish government than in 2015. Russia is an important trading partner (bilateral trade exceeds $ 25 billion annually) And, most importantly, Turkey's main oil and gas supplier: its participation in the Turkish market increased after the United States imposed sanctions on Iranian energy exports.

Turkey is also becoming a transit center for the export of Russian gas to Europe. Last month, Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin inaugurated the Turk Stream, a pipeline that crosses the Black Sea from Russia to Turkey, which is destined to deliver gas to southeastern Europe. Turkey also hopes to gain Russian support in the growing tensions of gas drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, especially after the United States expressed support for Greece.

Diplomatic cooperation between Turkey and Russia has also intensified in Libya, where the two countries are supporting the opposing parties. Ankara and Moscow have actively participated in the attempt to negotiate a ceasefire between the Government of National Agreement recognized by the UN and the renegade General Khalifa Haftar.

Turkish-Russian cooperation has also intensified in the field of defense. Turkey bought an S-400 missile defense system from Russia, despite opposition from its NATO allies, and has also discussed the possibility of buying Russian Su-35 and Su-57 fighter jets.

Three scenarios

Under pressure to stop the advance of the regime in Idlib and at the same time to preserve its relations with Russia, Turkey has very little room for maneuver. At this point, there seem to be three possible scenarios.

The first and most favorable scenario for Turkey is that Russia agrees to maintain the agreement of the de-escalation zone in Idlib and order the regime's forces to return to the positions they had before their last offensive. This could be combined with a revival of the political process and the resumption of the meetings of the constitutional committee, responsible for drafting amendments to the Syrian constitution agreed by the regime, the opposition and the international community.

Although Turkey has tried to push for such an agreement by threatening military action if the Syrian regime does not withdraw, the probability of its occurrence is very low.

The second scenario is that Turkey accepts the new realities on the ground and allows the Syrian regime to control the M4 and M5 motorways, but to use force to avoid any further progress. It could seek to establish "a safe zone,quot; in Idlib by establishing reinforced defense positions along the front line and supplying the Syrian opposition with heavy weapons, especially anti-aircraft missiles. It seems that Ankara has already adopted this policy given that two regime helicopters were shot down in Idlib with anti-aircraft weapons.

The third scenario, and one that Turkey wants to avoid, is an escalation with Russia. The presence of anti-aircraft weapons on the ground increases the risk of a Russian plane being shot down. It is likely that the Turkish army is taking precautions to avoid such a dangerous development, but given the massive deployments on the ground, it is the closest it has been since 2015 to a confrontation with Russian forces.

While Turkey will continue to tread carefully on the Idlib issue, what happens next depends largely on what the United States decides to do. So far, Washington has been sending mixed signals to Ankara. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed his support for Turkey, and so did the Special Representative for the Commitment of Syria James Jeffrey. The Pentagon, however, answered saying "no … an agreement was reached,quot; on the United States taking more concrete measures in Idlib.

But just like Russia has been trying to separate Turkey and its allies from NATO, USA. UU. You can decide to take the opportunity to do the same with the Turkish-Russian approach by supporting a Turkish operation in Idlib.

In any case, the main decisions must be taken in Ankara, Moscow and Washington in the coming weeks, decisions that can determine the next phase of the Syrian conflict.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.