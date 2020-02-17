This is what you can expect from the Monday weather forecast.

%MINIFYHTMLbbd8e225080b8f298af8908f0acf720c11% %MINIFYHTMLbbd8e225080b8f298af8908f0acf720c12%

If you have the day off for President's Day, a gift awaits you. Monday will be a bright and sunny day with temperatures that reach 40 degrees.

However, pleasant conditions will not last long. Rain is forecast for Tuesday and cooler temperatures are expected for the rest of the work week.

See what is happening with the Boston weather right now in our live update radar map.