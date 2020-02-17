This 8 year old boy just had the best birthday party in the goal

Watch for robberies and offers, and a party for children in hall eight.

The Internet is going crazy for all the right reasons after an eight-year-old girl decided to celebrate her birthday in the Target neighborhood.

As seen on Rikki Jackson's Twitter account, her niece Brayden had a better time when she dressed as a Target employee, with a Target jacket, of course, and explored some of the store's best products. Did anyone say frozen Icee?

"When she asked for a Target party, our heads were spinning because we were like, first, how do you even have a party in a store and, secondly, what do we do to entertain ourselves? But it was really a big bang and we can,quot; Thank you to Campcreek Target and Albert, the manager, enough, "Rikki shared with E! News after the celebrations." They were very welcoming and helpful. Brayden hasn't stopped talking about it! "