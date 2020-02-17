This 8 year old boy just had the best birthday party in the goal

@ RikDrip / Twitter
Watch for robberies and offers, and a party for children in hall eight.
The Internet is going crazy for all the right reasons after an eight-year-old girl decided to celebrate her birthday in the Target neighborhood.
As seen on Rikki Jackson's Twitter account, her niece Brayden had a better time when she dressed as a Target employee, with a Target jacket, of course, and explored some of the store's best products. Did anyone say frozen Icee?
"When she asked for a Target party, our heads were spinning because we were like, first, how do you even have a party in a store and, secondly, what do we do to entertain ourselves? But it was really a big bang and we can,quot; Thank you to Campcreek Target and Albert, the manager, enough, "Rikki shared with E! News after the celebrations." They were very welcoming and helpful. Brayden hasn't stopped talking about it! "
The lucky guests who attended received uniforms, walkies and labels with their names. They were able to do a treasure hunt where they had to find items throughout the store, including a book about school, an apple, something that has a Frozen character in it and something about Elmo.
And yes, they had to replace it later, since that is what the workers have to do.
"We bought all the gift cards for children to spend on an item of their choice and my niece had to check them out!" Rikki shared On twitter. "Thank you very much @Target Campcreek !!!!"
According to Rikki, the store didn't have to close for fun. "His party started early, so there wasn't much pedestrian traffic and we had to finish things before his rush hour!" she saying A follower.
And after the photos and videos went viral, Target couldn't help reacting on Twitter. "The best. Birthday. Never," the company wrote in Twitter With the heart emoji.
Now the question is: How do you overcome next year's party?
—Beth Sobol Report
