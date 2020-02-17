These interior images of the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards are unmissable

The 65th edition of the Amazon Filmfare Awards was held last night in Guwahati, Assam. The Filmfare Awards for the first time took place outside Mumbai and the result was incredible. Everyone, from B-town's big fish to the younger ones, seemed as glamorous as ever. While a few were eager to know if they won the Black Lady, others were excited to witness everything.

We took several stars, including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and several other stars in the event. From lively performances to strong cheers for the winners, the night saw everything. We've lined up some inside photos to give you an idea of ​​the big night, check it out below …

