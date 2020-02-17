The UK government refuses to condemn the eugenist comments of the adviser | News

The UK government has refused to convict a prime minister adviser, who once said that black Americans have a lower average IQ than white Americans and suggested contraception is applied to prevent unplanned pregnancies. "Create a permanent subclass."

Boris Johnson was under increasing pressure on Monday to fire Andrew Sabisky, but a government spokesman repeatedly did not respond to journalists who asked him if the prime minister agreed with the adviser's opinions.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLeb5a9c983492b36ebdc113368ffadd1e11% %MINIFYHTMLeb5a9c983492b36ebdc113368ffadd1e12%

At a press conference, the spokesman said, without adding more comments: "The views of the prime minister are well publicized and well documented. "

The main opposition Labor Party condemned the refusal to criticize the comments, while Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the government must "quickly control and demonstrate some basic but fundamental values."

It is believed that Sabisky was hired by the government under Johnson's controversial chief advisor, Dominic Cummings.

Writing on the Cummings website in 2014, he said: "One way to circumvent the problems of unplanned pregnancies that create a permanent subclass would be to legally enforce the long-term universal adoption of contraception at the beginning of puberty.

"Vaccination laws set a precedent, I would say."

This is the whole briefing.https: //t.co/hsIpK1G9nw pic.twitter.com/b4kHyhm3Ul – fleetstreetfox (@fleetstreetfox) February 17, 2020

Downing Street has refused to say whether Johnson supported Sabisky's views on eugenics, selective human rearing, or blacks' IQ.

But the prime minister has courted the controversy with his views on the IQ in the past.

In a speech in 2013, he said that any discussion about equality had to take into account the fact that 16 percent of "our species,quot; had an IQ of less than 85, while about 2 percent had an IQ higher than 130, and added: "The more the package is shaken, the easier it will be for some cornflakes to reach the top."

In 2000, while Johnson was editor of the Spectator, the magazine published an article by columnist Taki Theodoracopulos that said: "On average, Orientals are slower to mature, less randy, less fertile and have larger brains and higher IQ scores. on the other post, and whites fall somewhere in the middle, although closer to the eastern than blacks. "

The prime minister has also previously He described blacks as "piccaninnies,quot; with "watermelon smiles," and more recently he referred to Muslim women who wear "burka," or full veil, as "mailboxes."

The president of the Labor Party, Ian Lavery, said: "It is unpleasant that the number 10 has not failed to condemn the atrocious comments of Andrew Sabisky, but has also endorsed the idea that whites are smarter than blacks."

"Boris Johnson should have the backbone to make a statement in his own words about why he made this appointment, if he supports it and his own views on the issue of eugenics."

Labor MP Marsha de Cordova, a disability rights activist, tweeted: "Thit's what we've come to, and it's disgusting. "

It is one thing to deplore eugenics for ideological, political and moral reasons. Another very different is to conclude that it would not work in practice. Of course yes. It works for cows, horses, pigs, dogs and roses. Why the hell wouldn't work for humans? The facts ignore the ideology. – Richard Dawkins (@RichardDawkins) February 16, 2020

Geneticist and broadcaster Adam Rutherford also criticized the comments, writing on Twitter: "Like Cummings, he seems to be bewitched by science, without having endeavored to understand the areas he invokes, nor his history."

He said the moral disgust of the comments was overwhelming, adding: "I am totally in favor of people with scientific mentality who advise the government. In fact, I am totally in favor of scientists who advise the government. From this perspective, Sabisky , and in fact Cummings, they seem bewitched by science without doing the preliminary work.

"Instead, this resembles the organization of deceptive or misunderstood science in a political ideology. The story here is important because this process is exactly what happened at the birth of scientific racism and the birth of eugenics."