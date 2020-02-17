The two-year European ban on Manchester City: unanswered questions | Soccer news







It is the story that has shocked the world of football.

Manchester City was affected by a two-year suspension of European competition by UEFA after being found guilty of breaches of the Financial Fair Play rules, a decision that the club is appealing in the Court of Sports Arbitration.

The Pep Guardiola team could also lose their 2014 league title if a separate investigation by the Premier League found that they violated the financial rules, which City denies, and deduct points retrospectively.

Sky sports Journalist Kaveh Solhekol takes a look at one of the most important football news of the season and answers all relevant questions.

Will the ban be revoked?

Mark Ogden of the Sunday supplement says that Manchester City players will not show any loyalty to the club if they feel their career is being damaged by not being in the Champions League.

"I think Manchester City has a good chance of repealing the ban. They go to CAS and they said in their statement that they are going to CAS & # 39; in the first instance & # 39 ;, which seems to suggest that even if they lose in CAS, they will continue going to other courts, they could go to the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland.

"What we have to keep in mind is that City is richer than UEFA. They can afford to have better lawyers than UEFA. In the case of PSG with CAS, where PSG appeared with eight lawyers and UEFA did not send any lawyers at all , so I think there is still a good chance that City can reverse this.

"UEFA has given them a two-year ban, so I would think there is a good chance that it will be reduced to one. In the past, we have seen reductions in bans by CAS, so if I were a fan Manchester City, this morning, I would not be depressed or discouraged. "

Will Guardiola and the key players leave?

The management of Pep Guardiola in Serie A in Juventus would be "interesting," according to former club forward Alessandro Del Piero.

"Pep Guardiola had never broken a contract in his administrative career before, and he told his players that he will not leave before his current contract expires. His contract at Manchester City expires at the end of next season, although it is said that I have a breakout clause this summer, that has never been confirmed by him or the club.

"He talked to his players at training camp on Saturday and told them they were all in this together, to stay together. He didn't give the players any impression that he planned to leave the club. As for the players they are worried , Man City pays some of the highest salaries in the world. I don't think the players simply move away from the club because they won't get the Champions League football.

"Obviously it will be a concern for some of those players, but I think at the moment, the team is united. They trust that the people who are above them in the City will handle all these kinds of problems. They will only focus on football, and specifically in the match against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

"Creating a siege mentality in the countryside where we are & # 39; us against the world & # 39; could prove beneficial. But there is no feeling that he is leaving the City. He is very close to the sports director Txiki Begiristain and the executive director Ferran Soriano, so I & # 39; would be very surprised if he left. From a public relations perspective, it would be terrible if he left at this point. "

Will the 2013/14 title be removed?

Tottenham head coach José Mourinho insists that the Manchester City European ban will not affect his team's approach for the rest of the season.

"I would be very surprised. It is unlikely to happen. Once you start doing things like that, changing the results of the past, you are really opening a can of worms. But the Premier League is investigating violations of the FFP rules."

"They have FFP rules that are very similar to UEFA's, but I don't think the Premier League will do anything until the City has exhausted the appeal process, starting at CAS."

"If the Premier League did something, I think it is more likely to be a point deduction as we have seen in the EFL. It remains to be seen if that will be related to this season or the next one."

What would be the worst case?

Manchester City supporters react to the two-year ban of the European competition club.

"That would be if the ban is maintained, with Guardiola and a lot of players leaving as well. We are talking about Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Agüero and Raheem Sterling. I would be surprised if that happens."

"With many of these things, it all comes down to how good their lawyers are. Man City is richer than UEFA. His owner, Sheikh Mansour, is one of the richest people in the world. There is no way he is going to take this lying down. "

"But if you look on the CAS website, there are only limited cases in which you can appeal a CAS decision. It is mainly about processes, and as part of the City ECA (European Club Association) has signed a memorandum of understanding with UEFA that said they would not go to international courts to resolve disputes.

Guardiola and Sterling plan Man City Pep Guardiola and Raheem Sterling plan to stay in Manchester City even though UEFA prohibits them from participating in European competitions for the next two seasons.

"So they would comply with CAS decisions … but the City will do what it wants. They will fight and fight against it for as long as possible and take it out. Khaldoon Al Mubarak said the club will sue UEFA for the next 10 years if we have to do it with 50 of the best lawyers for the next decade.

"In a way, I think it would be appropriate for UEFA if the ban was revoked in CAS, because if they had not banned City, the FFP rules would not have been worth the paper they were written on. This is the worst example from A club that breaks the rules.

"Something had to be done to send a strong message, but do you want to be involved in a massive legal battle with the City? I don't think so."

When will the appeal take place and a verdict will be issued?

Sky Sports News journalist Kaveh Solhekol explains the background to the European ban on Manchester City and what will happen next.

"What UEFA does not want is to question the integrity of the Champions League, and to have questions throughout the summer about whether, hypothetically, it will be Sheffield United or City in the competition."

"With CAS, they are very aware of the sports calendar. Therefore, they will try to hear the appeals quickly and will be able to do so quickly. The important date regarding UEFA is July, with the start of the qualifying rounds of the League of Champions. "

"They will seek to resolve it before that, but would Manchester City be interested in resolving it quickly? It may be convenient to extend it as long as possible. In many of these cases, money comes and I think it is a matter of honor for Sheikh Mansour. Being accused of "cooking the books,quot; does not seem good for him or for Abu Dhabi.

"I'm sure they will fight this for as long as possible. I don't think we know which English clubs will play in the Champions League next season until summer."

How much could the ban cost the City financially?

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire explains how Manchester City's European ban could affect the club as a business.

"It is difficult to quantify exactly, but we are seeing £ 100 million per year at least for not being in the Champions League based on money transmission and cash prizes."

"But then you have to take into account all the commercial offers that depend on being in the Champions League. It will cost them at least 200 million pounds, and then, when it comes to the players, many of them will have clauses that are depending on being in the Champions League: they get appearance, goal bonuses.

"With the advancement of the FFP rules, they will still have to comply with them so that Sheikh Mansour cannot simply inject a large amount of money into the club."

What will happen to the Portuguese hacker Rui Pinto?

Rui Pinto was instrumental in exposing infringements in UEFA FFP regulations

"He is in prison in Lisbon at the moment because he has just lost an appeal. He faces multiple charges of forgery, piracy and fraud."

"A lot of people think he is a whistleblower, but when it comes to Portuguese prosecutors, he has also been accused of bribing people for the information he has.

Leicester vs Man City Live

"He contacted Doyen Sports, the management company, to ask him how much the pirated material was worth. So, if he was trying to make money with it, is he really the freedom fighter that people pretend to be?

"But if it wasn't for him, this wouldn't have come out at all. He has knocked down one of the most powerful clubs in the world."