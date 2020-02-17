The TV presenter's boyfriend Caroline Flack is heartbroken after the death of his girlfriend

%MINIFYHTML1027b333c8bb9cf29f9c20bc0005b28d11% %MINIFYHTML1027b333c8bb9cf29f9c20bc0005b28d12%

British television presenter Caroline flack He died in suicide on Saturday, February 15. After the heartbreaking news, Caroline's boyfriend, Lewis Burton, who was reportedly assaulted by her, went to her Instagram account to mourn the death of the star.

"My heart is broken, we had something so special," so the tennis player started at his post on Sunday morning, February 16, along with a picture of him and the end. "Love island"star". I am so lost for words. I have so much pain. I miss you so much. I know you felt safe with me. You always said I don't think about anything else when I'm with you and they didn't allow me. This time there, I kept asking and asking. "

He continued writing: "I will be your voice, baby, I promise you that I will ask all the questions you want and get all the answers, nothing will bring you back, but I will try to make you proud every day. I love you with all my heart." "

In related news, "Love Island" will present a special tribute to Flack, who hosted the show since her debut in 2015 before retiring from the show after she was accused of allegedly assaulting her boyfriend. "Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and hugged her with great affection. We are all absolutely devastated by this tragic news," the network said in a statement in its social media accounts on Sunday.

"After a careful consultation between the representatives of Caroline and the production team of & # 39; Love Island & # 39; and given how close we are still to the news of the tragic death of Caroline, we have decided not to transmit the Love Island tonight out of respect for Caroline's family, "the statement continued. . "& # 39; Love Island & # 39; will return tomorrow night, which will include a tribute to Caroline, who will always be in our hearts."

Flack's family confirmed his death in a statement that said: "We can confirm that our Caroline died today on February 15. We would ask the press to respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time." Her death came in the middle of months of agitation after being accused of assaulting her boyfriend by beating her after a "private domestic incident" at her home in London.