The stars of & # 39; BiP & # 39; Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone announce their mutual separation

In a joint statement, Chris and Krystal, who previously competed for Arie Luyendyk's heart, reveal that they have "reached a point where we both need to work on ourselves."

Krystal Nielson Y Chris Randone They have called at the end of their marriage. The "Bachelor in Paradise"The couple made public their decision to separate each other on Valentine's Day, on February 14, less than a year after they exchanged marriage vows in Mexico.

"It hurts to announce that at this time, we have decided to separate each other," the couple now separated, who met on the ABC dating program, announced in a joint published statement. "We never imagined this scenario, but we have reached a point where we both need to work on ourselves."

The couple, both 32, said the separation did not change the way they feel each other. "We are the best friends who love and love each other so deeply," reads his statement. "We have appreciated everyone's love and support so far throughout our trip and we only ask you to respect our privacy as we navigate this."

Nielson and Randone got engaged on the beaches of Sayulita, Mexico, when they filmed the fifth season of "Bachelor In Paradise." Other "BiP" stars attended his June 2019 wedding at Hotel Vidanta, including Ben Higgins, Ashley Iaconetti, Becca Kufrin Y Jared Haibonand officiated by "The Bachelor"host Chris Harrison.

Before the shocking separation, the couple was planning a baby. In January, however, Nielson shared his anguish over the result of his fertility test. "We discovered that my levels of AMH, a hormone that deals with the ovarian reserve, were tested very low," he said. "This means that the amount of viable ovules that I have is less than average for my age group and could also have implications for freezing of ovules / IVG and early menopause … which basically made me want to cry."

"We felt confused, in conflict and it was a conversation that really made us trace the potential of our future," he continued. "Did we have time to postpone the children? Or did we have to reorganize our priorities because we didn't have a timeline as long as we expected? We decided to leave birth control and retest my hormones in December."