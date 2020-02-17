The Republican Party of Minnesota House proposes to take strong measures against urban crime – Up News Info

S T. PABLO, Minnesota (AP) – The Republican minority at the House of Minnesota on Monday announced a list of bills aimed at reducing violent crime in Minneapolis and St. Paul and the Metro Transit system, getting a sharp response from Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

The proposals include higher penalties for gang members who use firearms in crimes, increase funds against gangs and drug trafficking, require major sports and entertainment venues to have enough police nearby and greater system enforcement. Light rail

The minority leader of the House of Representatives, Kurt Daudt, of Crown, and other Republican leaders said at a press conference that it is not just a problem for Minneapolis and St. Paul. They said their constituents in the great suburb of Minnesota and the twin cities care about their safety when they attend sporting and entertainment events in the cities.

Lieutenant Bob Kroll, president of the Minneapolis Police Federation, said he hopes the bills will start a conversation about how the Legislature can support local law enforcement and, if necessary, force cities to run more resources against gangs, violet crime and crime in the Transit System.

But Frey accused Republican lawmakers of trying to make public security a partisan issue, and accused them of spreading erroneous information while providing very little financial assistance.

