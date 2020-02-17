The proposed law would make short-term rental homeowners more responsible – Up News Info San Francisco

ORINDA (KPIX) – The small town of Orinda in East Bay was surprised when five people were shot dead at a Halloween party. It happened at an Airbnb home and on Monday a new state law was proposed to make those who rent their homes more accountable to the law.

More than 100 young people were partying at the house in Orinda Hills, normally quiet, when the shooting between members of rival gangs broke out. The meeting was supposed to be a small family reunion and a city ordinance limited short-term rentals to only 12 people.

%MINIFYHTML4db4591515142dcf7f41af1dfc9d582511% %MINIFYHTML4db4591515142dcf7f41af1dfc9d582512%

Now, officials wonder if the law offers a sufficient sanction for owners to obey.

"And the conclusion is NO … that there are not enough disincentives for those who rent these properties to do the right thing and follow the law," said State Sen. Steve Glazer at a press conference in Orinda.

Senator Glazer proposes a law that would raise the current maximum fine from $ 1,000 to $ 5,000 for violations of property rental rules. With the rental of some houses for thousands of dollars per day, the feeling is that there must be more punishment to attract people's attention.

"You have to go on your knees, otherwise they will continue to do so," said Orinda resident Seth Colner. He lives near the neighborhood of the shooting and does not believe that the owners of the house have been deceived.

"The owner of that property definitely knew it wasn't a family reunion," Colner said. "This was a group of university students who joined together to launch a rage."

Meighan Baldwin was at home with his three children on Monday and says he is worried about the reach that companies connected to social networks like Airbnb can have in our lives.

"There is the beauty and the beast of social networks," he said. “We love how it connects us with this massive mass universe of strangers, right? And then also, it takes away your sense of privacy. "

Since the shootings, the city has changed its ordinance to demand that rentals be a minimum of 2 nights in a main residence with the owners present.

If Senator Glazer's law is passed, those rules may have more teeth. He says he plans to present his bill when the legislature meets again on Tuesday in Sacramento.