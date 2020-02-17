The Orinda legislator bill aims to prevent short-term rentals from becoming "party houses,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

ORINDA (Up News Info SF) – A state senator from Eastern Bay California on Monday introduced a bill designed to deter short-term rentals from becoming "party houses."

The new bill would allow cities to impose a fine of up to $ 5,000 for rental hosts on platforms such as Airbnb. The fine would apply if a host violates local property rental laws.

Senator Steve Glazer of Orinda wrote the legislation after five people died on a horrible Halloween night shooting at an Airbnb rental. The party was illegal under the Orinda short-term rental ordinance.

Since then, the city passed another ordinance that requires longer stays to avoid the one-night party rental scenarios. Glazer will join the press conference on Monday by the mayor of Orinda, Darlene Gee, as well as other supporters of the bill.