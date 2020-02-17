The New Jersey Devils, once considered contenders, move forward with the reconstruction

%MINIFYHTML714a8ad113b90b64bfd0c7fc209fd0a311% %MINIFYHTML714a8ad113b90b64bfd0c7fc209fd0a312%

Where did everything go wrong?

The New Jersey Devils entered the 2019-20 season with high hopes after what, according to all reports, was a successful offseason. P.K. Subban, Nikita Gusev and Wayne Simmonds arrived, and there were no major losses in the roster. The main office had strengthened the team in the hope of a playoff push after a disappointing 2018-19 campaign. Some highly respected journalists even chose them to win the Metropolitan Division.

Then things fell apart.

The season began unfavorably, with the Devils leaving Winnipeg a 4-0 lead at the opening of the season, and then things got worse. They lost nine of their first 10 games, yielding an average of almost five goals per game in that stretch.

When December arrived and the team was still entrenched near the end of the league, the main office began a complete reconstruction. Coach John Haynes was fired and replaced by Alain Nasreddine. Star runner Taylor Hall was traded to the Arizona Coyotes for three prospects and two draft picks. Then, the man who made those movements, Ray Shero, was fired as general manager.

The reconstruction continued on Sunday while the team exchanged two of their best players. First, captain Andy Greene was sent to the New York Islanders for a second-round pick and prospect David Quenneville. Then, fan favorite Blake Coleman was moved to Tampa Bay Lightning, with a first-round conditional selection and the Nolan Foote prospect on the other side.

New Jersey now keeps one of the weakest lists in the NHL, a head coach who still carries an "interim,quot; tag and a fan base that deals with the loss of three of his dearest players.

Of course, this was the plan all the time.

The real reconstruction will begin in the summer at the NHL 2020 Draft. The interim general manager Tom Fitzgerald will have a lot of selections at his disposal (as long as he is still handling the team at that point), including up to three only in the first round. The franchise has had the first general selection in two of the last three years, so the goal remains to accumulate as much young talent as possible.

The acquisition of perspectives such as the 19-year-old Foote continues that process. The 6-3 forward has received positive reviews during his time with Kelowna in the WHL, and Fitzgerald has already registered that he likes what he sees.

"This transaction allows us to acquire two key pieces to continue building this team around our fundamental pillars," he said in a team press release. "Foote is a great physical extreme, with an excellent shot and a great offensive instinct, especially in the power game. It will complement our young group of eaves for a long time."

Clearly, the rest of this season will not be pretty in Newark, but with the moves they are making, the Devils headquarters is now in a position to turn the franchise into a contender.