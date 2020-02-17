The new 2021 Kia Seltos is an economic crossover with many options.

The 2021 Kia Seltos continues the crossover fashion with a completely new vehicle for the Kia line. It is between the most compact Kia Soul and the largest Kia Sportage with affordable prices and a perfect size for city life.

The Seltos is available in four versions with a price lower than $ 30,000. The LX base starts at $ 21,990 with all-wheel drive and a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission. The S, which adds features that include heated outside mirrors and synthetic leather seats, has the same initial price, but with standard front-wheel drive.

You can get the optional S with four-wheel drive for $ 23,490. It is the only ornament that offers this option, which makes it a great value if you do not live where winter becomes fierce. The rest of the alignment is only all-wheel drive, which fits perfectly in New England.

The S is also available with a more powerful 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. While the 2.0-liter base has 146 horsepower and 132 lb / ft of torque, the turbocharged engine increases those numbers to 175 and 195 respectively.

Those engines offer a variable fuel economy. The S with 2.0-liter engine and front-wheel drive gets an estimated 29 miles per gallon in the city of EPA, 34 on the highway and 31 combined, making it the best choice for those who focus on fuel economy .

Add all-wheel drive and fuel economy is reduced to 27 miles per gallon in the city, 31 on the highway and 29 combined. Sitting on the bottom is the 1.6-liter with all-wheel drive, which gets an EPA estimate of 25 miles per gallon in the city, 30 on the highway and 27 combined.

Boston.com Special Dealers:

The next in the lineup is the EX at $ 25,290. This adjustment takes a step back to the base engine but adds interior comfort. These include a sunroof with electric shade, Premium Sofino synthetic leather, an electrically adjustable driver's seat in 10 positions and heated front seats.

The turbocharged engine returns to the upper SX setting. Priced at $ 27,890, the SX receives a lot of updates including LED headlights and fog lights and a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment. You also get extended security features that are not available in other versions.

All moldings, except the base, have driver attention warning, assistance to avoid frontal collisions with car and pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, lane tracking assistance, lane maintenance assistance and high beam assistance. Mid-range ornaments add assistance to avoid collisions in blind spots and assistance to avoid rear-end traffic collisions. Only the SX adds assistance to avoid forward collision collisions with cyclist detection, intelligent cruise control with stop and idle, safe exit assistance and road driving assistance.

Despite its affordable price, Seltos has a comprehensive system of information and entertainment throughout the line. This includes an eight-inch touch screen with AM / FM / MP3 along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for quick and easy connectivity with the smartphone.

The upper SX setting once again gets an update that is not found anywhere else in the alignment when it comes to information and entertainment. This includes a 10.25-inch touch screen, satellite radio, telematics and voice recognition. Music lovers will appreciate the Bose premium audio system on the SX, which also includes a mood lamp.

The crossover has to do with versatility and Seltos offers it. There is room for five passengers in a vehicle that is the perfect size to drive in the city. Its dimensions make it easy to maneuver in tight spaces, either driving down a narrow street or parking in a small place. It may be small, but it hides an impressive amount of carrying capacity.

There are 26.6 cubic feet behind the second row with a wide rear opening and low load floor that facilitates the storage of large items. That's not enough, the rear seats fold 60/40 to increase the load capacity up to 62.8 cubic feet. Selected ornaments also have roof rails for added load versatility.

The 2021 Kia Seltos is an affordable and well equipped crossover. A variety of engines and a choice of front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive offer something for every cross buyer. Find it now at your local dealership.