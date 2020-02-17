The murder of a seven-year-old girl fuels anger and protests in Mexico | News from Mexico

The murder of a seven-year-old girl on the outskirts of southern Mexico City has fueled the growing anger over the brutal murders of women, including one found stabbed and skinned earlier this month.

The city attorney’s office said Monday that investigators identified a body found over the weekend as Fatima, an elementary student who was taken by a stranger on February 11. By law, prosecutors do not give the full name of the victims.

His body was found wrapped in a bag and abandoned in a rural area on Saturday and was identified by genetic tests. The cause of death has not been revealed. Five people have been questioned in the case, and there is a video of his abduction.

The prosecutor's spokesman, Ulises Lara, offered a $ 100,000 reward for information on the person who picked it up when he left school.

The kidnapping and murder of the seven-year-old boy occurred only two days after a boyfriend allegedly murdered Ingrid Escamilla, a young resident of Mexico City. The man, who was arrested and allegedly confessed to killing Escamilla with a knife, mutilated his body and threw part of his body into the sewer.

The outrage grew after local media published horrible photos of the skinned corpse, seemingly leaked by city police officers.

Protesters read a statement on Friday that said: "We are enraged how they killed Ingrid and how the media exhibited his body."

The murders have proved to be a politically difficult issue for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who said that the protests over the murders were an attempt to distract attention from his social programs.

Last week, López Obrador showed little patience with those who questioned him about the government's commitment to combat violence against women.

"This issue has been manipulated a lot in the media," the president said Monday, adding: "I don't want the problem to be just the murder of women."

On Monday, López Obrador defended his record and said: "We are working so that there are no more murders of women."

But referring to the protests last week over the murder of Escamilla, in which protesters sprayed the doors and walls of the National Palace in the colonial era, the president said: "They should not paint our doors and walls."