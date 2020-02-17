The Minneapolis City Council approves a $ 795K agreement with the Terrance Franklin family – Up News Info

– The Minneapolis City Council reached an agreement with the Terrance Franklin family on Friday for $ 795,000, following a six-year dispute in federal court.

Police shot and killed Franklin during a confrontation inside a house in May 2013.

For more than six years, lawyer Michael Padden has supported Franklin's family, who claims that his loved one was wrongly killed.

“My client, the case manager and the other heirs are happy that the case is over. They are happy to have closed, "Padden said.

Padden said all the time that the MPD version of what happened in the basement of a house in southern Minneapolis did not match the evidence they had. Police say Franklin was shot dead after a fight with SWAT officers. Two officers were shot, but both survived.

Franklin's death sparked months of protests by community members, who questioned officers' explanation of what happened. A grand jury decided that there was not enough evidence to prosecute the officers.

"This was just a tragedy for everyone involved," said City Council President Lisa Bender. “I think our policy changes in the police department, changes in leadership have really created a scenario in which this is unlikely to happen again, so I think it’s time to move forward and really continue with the changes that are they were doing in the police department to make sure this never happens again. "

The city council approved the agreement in a closed session. Bender believes that this will be the last agreement the city pays, and the use of body cameras will provide clarity in future cases.

“I think the contest is true in the sense that the body camera should tell the story. I think it's a fair point, assuming. they are activated, ”said Padden.

He admits that this agreement is not an admission of irregularities by the police, but it is a way in which both the family and the department can move forward.

The family filed the initial lawsuit against the city, the two officers involved and former police chief Janeé Harteau. As part of the agreement, the family agreed to withdraw individuals from the lawsuit.

On Friday afternoon, Lt. Bob Kroll of the Federation of Minneapolis Police Officers strongly criticized the agreement in this statement:

With total and absolute disappointment to hear today that the City of Minneapolis reached an agreement regarding the death of Terrance Franklin, "said Kroll." The Federation of Minneapolis Police Officers is outraged to say the least. This incident changed life of many, including the victim whose house was stolen, the victim whose car was stolen, and the two police officers who were shot and significantly injured by Terrance Franklin, while trying to stop him for his criminal offense. and compassion that the City Council has regarding the crime in this great city, the victims it leaves in its wake and the care and welfare of our officers. It is a slap to justice. It seems that instead of punishing violent criminals, the City Council is in the business of rewarding violent criminals. This payment only helps to promote and perpetuate violent acts towards citizens and vis Before this great city and violence towards police officers.