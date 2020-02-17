The LeBron team takes an exciting star game thanks to Anthony Davis's clutch-free launch – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML8392e5533580f18233a419696d446f2711% %MINIFYHTML8392e5533580f18233a419696d446f2712%

– The players were taking charges, the bodies hit the floor, calls were shouted and not calls at both ends. The fourth quarter of the NBA All-Star Game was as intense as the last moments of a playoff game, the biggest stars in the league hid absolutely nothing.

And in the end, Anthony Davis was a hero of the city by making a free kick.

%MINIFYHTML8392e5533580f18233a419696d446f2713% %MINIFYHTML8392e5533580f18233a419696d446f2714%

Kobe Bryant, always the competitor, would simply have loved the way it was tonight.

%MINIFYHTML8392e5533580f18233a419696d446f2715% %MINIFYHTML8392e5533580f18233a419696d446f2716%

"That was a lot of fun," said LeBron James, exhausted and drenched in sweat at the end.

Davis made a free kick that ended the game to give Team LeBron a 157-155 victory over Team Giannis in the renewed NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night, the revised format to put items for charity and make sure Somebody is going to hit a shot to finish the game.

That someone was Davis, the Chicago native who missed the first free throw and made the second to finish the NBA mid-season showcase that became the closest All-Star Game since the Eastern Conference led the Western Conference 141-139 in 2010.

Kawhi Leonard, the Most Valuable Player of the game and the first recipient of the trophy now named by Bryant, scored 30 points for Team LeBron, while James, the captain of his team, and Chris Paul scored 23, and Davis finished with 20.

"This is for him," Leonard said, talking about Bryant later.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who captained his team, led his team with 25 points, Kemba Walker had 23 for Team Giannis, Joel Embiid scored 22 and Rudy Gobert added 21.

"I think it was really interesting," said Giannis Team coach Nick Nurse of NBA champion Toronto Raptors. "It was a lot of fun, every quarter, from the coach's point of view."

The ending was frantic, and something else. James tried a tray that would have put his team a point away: Antetokounmpo blocked it, initially called an archer but ruled a clean block after the review. The LeBron team controlled the resulting jump ball and James tried a 40 foot footer to finish it, but failed.

James Harden then had the chance to win it for Team LeBron, and his triple came in, but Kyle Lowry rejected him and took over the NBA scoring leader. James received a dump shortly thereafter to reach 156-153, and Embiid made two free throws to reduce Team LeBron's lead to one.

With that, it was time for the next winning basket.

"Really great," said the nurse.

Davis got a foul on the next trip, got the free kick to win it, and that was it.

"I told my team that I was going to lose the first one to push myself a little more here at home," Davis said.

James's team wore blue shirts, all with number 2 for Gianna Bryant. The Antetokounmpo team wore red, each player wore number 24 on the back of Kobe Bryant. And on his right shoulders was a black circular patch with nine stars, one for each victim of the helicopter accident that took the life of Bryant, his daughter and his seven friends on January 26.

"His presence was felt," James said.

And with the new rules, the teams did it in the fourth: Antetokounmpo came out to block a shot from James, Lowry took over his former Toronto teammate in Leonard, elbows were raised in collisions by bouncing positioning, Paul shouted breath. to LeBron teammates in a timeout, all of which adds to an intensity almost never seen in the All-Star Games.

"For me, probably the best game of the Stars," said Embiid. "The boys competed, basically it was reduced to the last shot, but I don't think it can be won with a free throw." But overall it was a lot of fun. "

It was the first All-Star Game with a new format: the teams played a mini-game in each of the first three quarters, the scores started at 0-0 in each of those periods and the winning team in each won $ 100,000 for his charity of children in the Chicago area.

The James team won the first quarter 53-41, the Antetokoumpo team won the second quarter 51-30.

The third quarter had a drama of large amounts of money with $ 100,000 at stake. But the teams finished the fourth tied 41-41, putting into play $ 300,000, the undecided $ 100,000 of the third and $ 200,000 more for the victory, at stake in the final period.

The cumulative score at that point was Team Giannis 133, Team LeBron 124 entering the fourth untimed quarter, with another new twist. The NBA decided, as part of Bryant's tribute series, that the winner of the All-Star Game would be the team that added 24 points, a nod to his jersey number, to whatever the total score after three quarters.

That meant the target score was set: 157. The game clock was off. The shooting clock remained on. The stage for the drama was perfectly prepared, and the All-Star Game, often defamed in recent years for lack of competitiveness, was entertained again.

TIP-INS

LeBron Team: Paul threw a Russell Westbrook dump in the second quarter. According to Basketball-Reference, Paul's last dump in a regular season game was in December 2015. Since then he had two playoff dumps. … Arvydas Sabonis, who was never an All-Star during his career, attended to see the debut of his son Domantas Sabonis All-Star.

Giannis Team: Trae Young, is no stranger to shooting from deep, connected in a half-court shot to finish the second quarter. … Eight of Antetokounmpo's first 10 field goals were matte, and he also missed a couple of hits in that span.

REGISTERS

The LeBron team tied a single-quarter record with 53 points in the first quarter, James set the record by starting a 16th All-Star Game (breaking a mark he shared with Bryant), and James beat Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the majority of the All-Minutes star in a race.

CELEB WATCH

Among the stage stars on the screen who attended to see the basketball stars: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, Reverend Jesse Jackson, Metta World Peace, Jennifer Hudson, Queen Latifah, Common, Chaka Khan (who performed the national anthem before of the game), Chance the Rapper, DJ Khaled, Donnie Wahlberg, Bad Bunny, Guy Fieri, Jon Stewart, Jose Andres, Katelyn Ohashi, Lil Wayne, Ludacris, Patrick Mahomes and Spike Lee.

Also there: former Philadelphia star Allen Iverson, who wore the original number 8 shirt of Bryant's Lakers along with a Lakers hat and drew roars from the crowd, along with Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe and Diana Taurasi.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

The 70th NBA All-Star Game is February 14, 2021 in Indianapolis. The 2022 game in Cleveland and the 2023 game in Salt Lake City will follow.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.)