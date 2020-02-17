The international community is urged to help Afghan refugees in Pakistan | Pakistan News

%MINIFYHTML0297cfe459435e1ae71bf4c0a6abdd5011% %MINIFYHTML0297cfe459435e1ae71bf4c0a6abdd5012%

Pakistan and the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, are holding a conference to highlight the challenges facing Afghan refugees.

It is estimated that more than two million are taking refuge in Pakistan, with some displaced since the 1979 Soviet invasion in Afghanistan.

Continuous violence makes returning home dangerous.

But a repatriation program will resume next month.

Kamal Hyder, from Al Jazeera, reports from a refugee camp in the city of Peshawar.