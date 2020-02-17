The Instagram model buys her boyfriend a $ 500K car for Valentine's Day!

Last Friday was Valentine's Day, a day when lovers show their mutual appreciation. Some people bought gifts for their loved ones, or flowers, or took them to dinner.

MTO News learned that the popular Instagram model Brittany Razavi told her man a $ 500K Rolls Royce.

You may remember Brittany, form her reality days star. She starred in some reality shows like Rock of a Love.

Well, on Friday, beauty surprised her man by having the Valet exchange his real car for his new gift.

And before asking, MTO News has confirmed that the record is under YOUR NAME.

According to Brittany, ALL women should buy expensive gifts for their men. In his words, more women need to "step up the game."

Here is the video that shows that everything goes down