The hostess of & # 39; Love Island: UK & # 39; Caroline Flack commits suicide

The hostess of 'Love Island: UK' Caroline Flack commits suicide

Bradley Lamb
Caroline Flack, the former host of the British reality show Love Island, died at age 40 after committing suicide.

His death was confirmed by Flack's family:

"We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, February 15," the family statement said. "We ask the press to respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and ask them not to try to contact us or photograph us."

