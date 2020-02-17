The hostess of & # 39; Love Island: UK & # 39; Caroline Flack commits suicide

Caroline Flack, the former host of the British reality show Love Island, died at age 40 after committing suicide.

His death was confirmed by Flack's family:

"We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, February 15," the family statement said. "We ask the press to respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and ask them not to try to contact us or photograph us."

Flack was the original host of the series from 2015 until last December. She was replaced after being accused of assaulting her 27-year-old boyfriend, Lewis Burton. Flack pleaded guilty to the charges and was awaiting the trial scheduled for March.

The series is one of the most popular reality shows in the United Kingdom and even generated spin-offs in the United States and Australia.

Some viewers now ask that the show be canceled.