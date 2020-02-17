The height of TRASHION: We see why recycled garbage has never been so fashionable before

What you and I could call a lot of old garbage is proving to be a good choice for a growing variety of designers who use waste products to make runway-worthy clothing.

Celebrities are paying thousands of pounds for the items, in which they can make the politically correct statement without even opening their mouths.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, let her clothes speak virtuously this week when she got off a plane in Canada with a pair of Rothy's flat black bombs of £ 135, made from reused water bottles.

She also carried a £ 1,400 Prada duffel bag that had been made of ocean debris and textiles. Known as "trashion,quot;, it is the new trend most popular in the world of fashion, with high quality and coveted garments that are made from items destined for landfills.

From belts made from old fire hoses to sportswear made from ground coffee, SARAH RAINEY brings together the pioneer brands that turn waste into trash. . .

£ 695 RECYCLED PLASTIC BAG

Recycled plastic bag from Anya Hindmarch

One of the first designers to join the war against plastic was Anya Hindmarch. In 2007, he launched a £ 5 canvas bag for charity, with the words "I am not a plastic bag."

There was a frenzy of fashion, with buyers who paid up to £ 300 on eBay to get one. Now, 13 years later, Hindmarch has designed a new collection of bags made from recycled plastic bottles.

The slogan? "I AM a plastic bag." With a cost of £ 695 that makes your mouth water, the bag (below) is available for pre-order, but sold out on the label's website.

OLD THREAD IN BESPOKE FABRICS

London's Valentina Karellas grew up in a house where nothing is wasted. "My mother, the dressmaker, kept all her leftovers in a large bag, which I still have today," he says.

It is not surprising, then, that his namesake brand of knitwear uses leftover yarn from large factories to make bridges, dresses, scarves, hats and other unique accessories, woven with love for Valentina herself. "It's about different colors, thicknesses, lengths and types," he says about the thread. "I never know what I'm going to get, but that's part of the fun."

It takes up to three weeks to produce your designs, ranging from £ 40 gloves to a £ 440 merino wool jacket, each adapted to the size and preferences of the buyer. She wastes nothing, turning her own cuts into necklaces, necklaces and bracelets.

The thread of the big factories is used to make clothes sold by London's Valentina Karellas

DRESSES MADE FROM REAL NETWORKS

While they may sound a bit prickly, clothes made of nettles are popular with those who want to wear their green credentials on their sleeves.

Nettles, owned by Prince Charles & # 39; s Highgrove, are designed and made in clothing by the sustainable punk brand Vin + Omi.

The unlikely collaboration came after the duo (who only uses his first name and dressed celebrities from Kate Moss to Michelle Obama) met with the Prince to talk about his shared love for horticulture and the environment.

Dressed in boiler suits, gloves and glasses, they ripped 10,000 nettles for three days and took a van back to their Wiltshire studio to dry, peel and bleach.

They use pectin (a glue used to make jams) to join the fibers, before sewing them on a fabric that looks and feels like wool.

"The hours spent in the production of this material made him feel as precious to us as gold dust," says Vin.

Last year, they obtained a sample of celebrities from the Jo Wood model (above), who wore an elaborate creation on the catwalk at London Fashion Week.

Woman in a dress made of harvested nettles from the Highgrove estate of Prince Charles

PLASTIC SHOES SUITABLE FOR A DUCHESS …

The San Francisco-based company, Rothy's, which obtained Meghan's seal of approval, keeps track of the amount of plastic bottles it has recycled since its launch in 2016. As of yesterday, that figure was 48,896,491 , and counting.

During the manufacturing process, the bottles are hot washed and sterilized before melting into granules, which are stretched into fibers and joined together to form the shoe's fabric. They are then hand sewn on two different sustainable soles, one made with carbon-free rubber and the other with luxury vegan leather. The pumps cost £ 135 and even their packaging presses all the green buttons, sent in cardboard boxes tied with ribbons made of recycled fibers.

No wonder Vogue has called them "among the most politically correct shoes on our besieged planet."

In addition to the Duchess of Sussex, other fans include actresses Katie Holmes, Fisher Island and Lupita Nyong’o.

Meghan Markle was wearing shoes made of plastic bottles when she got off a plane in Canada.

… AND AN OCEAN WASTE BAG

Italian designer Prada launched its "Re-Nylon,quot; bag collection last year, with the ultimate goal of using only recycled nylon by the end of next year.

I could not have asked for better backing than the £ 1,400 canvas bag that is represented on the arm of the Duchess of Sussex (left). Made of plastic waste collected from the oceans, fishing nets and textile waste, it is said that nylon can be recycled indefinitely. Prada is committed to donating a percentage of all sales of Re-Nylon bags to an environmental cause.

This Italian designer Prada bag is made entirely of recycled nylon threads.

FIRE HOSES GIVE A NEW LIFE LEASE

Kresse Wesling used to spend days visiting landfills throughout the country. "I sat and looked at the garbage piles, and I couldn't help thinking that some of that was beautiful," he says.

Kresse Wesling transformed the old fire hoses in this bag

"Sure, there were diapers and trash bags, but there were also trucks full of clean and usable material."

Eager to create an ecological brand, it was a casual meeting with the London Fire Brigade that put Kresse on the road to his new business. It was decided by the old fire hoses, which are routinely discarded after 25 years of service.

With her boyfriend James Henrit, who had the idea of ​​wearing belts after he broke his and he carved one of the hose, she founded Elvis & Kresse.

They sold fire hose belts online and at a store in North London for £ 25, diversifying into bags. Today, his company, which has saved 200 tons of landfill, manufactures accessories with 15 materials, including silk parachutes, shoe boxes and coffee bags. Products include wallets, laptop cases and notebooks, and have partnered with Burberry to transform 120 tons of leather clippings.

GOLD JEWELS OF OLD MOBILE

Designer Eliza Walter founded Lylie & # 39; s in 2017, with only 24 years, having taught herself about gemstones watching videos on YouTube.

But unlike other jewelers, he gets his gold and silver from the most unusual places, including discarded electronic items.

"In this age of technology, huge amounts of electronic waste are produced," explains Eliza, who trained at Hatton Garden and has been advised by the founder of Links of London, Annoushka Ducas.

"A typical mobile phone contains 0.2 g of gold and, with an average life expectancy of only 22 months, extracting and refining it produces a lower carbon footprint than the gold extracted."

With the increase in electronic waste, a UN report estimates that there are 50 million tons per year, of which only 16 percent are recycled, this so-called "e-mining,quot; is on the rise. But Lylie & # 39; s is the only UK brand that does.

Each piece, from a pendant of £ 65 to a sapphire ring with studs of £ 2,250, is made with wax carving, a complex process that takes up to 200 hours.

Customers are also encouraged to send old family jewelry to recycle them into new gems.

Designer Eliza Walter extracts technological waste in search of gold and precious stones before turning them into stunning jewels

SPINNING SHOPS FASHION

From old tents abandoned at festivals to battered books destined for trash, Bethany Williams' studio is a magnet for other people's waste. Liverpudlian, 30, turns these items into coats, sweatshirts, anoraks and pants for his urban style brand.

Every piece of cloth you use is & # 39; recycled & # 39 ;, that is, improved and resold as something new, and many of the garments are made by people in charitable projects, such as drug rehabilitation groups and disability workshops .

"I've always been interested in helping communities and textiles, so I just bring them together," explains Bethany (left). She maintains business in the family: her mother pattern cutter makes samples of her daughter's tissue.

A coat from his recent collection was made of scrap tape from a British toy factory; another adorned with old blankets. But they are not cheap: a sweater costs £ 1,500 while coats range from £ 750 to £ 4,500.

By spending more, Bethany reasons, smart shoppers will end up buying fewer items.