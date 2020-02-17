The gold contract: Leigh Wood admits that Tyrone McCullagh brings a "mystery man,quot; tag to the semifinals | Boxing News





Leigh Wood has reached the semifinals of The Golden Contract

Leigh Wood admits that Tyrone McCullagh brings a "mystery man,quot; tag to the Gold Contract semifinals.

Nottingham's man arrested Davey Oliver Joyce to join McCullagh, Ryan Walsh and Jazza Dickens in the last four of the tournament at York Hall in Bethnal Green on Friday night, live in Sky Sports.

Wood, a former Commonwealth champion, is fully aware of the threat posed by British headlines Walsh and Dickens, but knows little about McCullagh, the undefeated fighter Derry, before Tuesday's crucial draw.

"I've seen many opponents apart from McCullagh," said Wood. "Anyway, we are preparing for all the different styles in the same way we normally do."

"There is none in particular that I would rather face in the semifinals. Each one is different, but I think I would adapt to beat them all, so it is a level playing field."

"I was proud of my performance against Joyce in difficult circumstances and the atmosphere of that night was incredible. I carried a large crowd and the one I will bring on Friday will be even bigger."

"It's a special feeling to be sitting in the back of the locker room and hearing your name singing all the way down the back stairs. I'm looking forward to going back to York Hall."

"It's so good to be fighting on a really big platform. I'm building my name. Those who didn't get a ticket can still tune in at night. However, all of that is an advantage, because my performance will be good anyway." .

