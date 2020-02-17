The gold contract: Golden ball added to Tuesday's semifinals draw | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML0c80d6eae63c2e8423fad6c2acc5897c11% %MINIFYHTML0c80d6eae63c2e8423fad6c2acc5897c12%





Golden Contract semis are held at York Hall on Friday night

Ohara Davies and Tyrone McKenna could force a grudge fight in the semifinals of The Golden Contract if they choose a & # 39; Golden Ball & # 39; in Tuesday's draw.

Davies, McKenna, Jeff Ofori and Mohamed Mimoue are the last four superlights, while Ryan Walsh, Leigh Wood, Jazza Dickens and Tyrone McCullagh are the remaining featherweights, with both semifinals at York Hall, Bethnal Green on Friday night, live in Sky Sports.

🗣 "I don't want to be hated anymore. I want to be loved." Before the semifinals of the Gold Contract this Friday, @OharaDavies says & # 39; OD arrogant & # 39; is gone and that this is the beginning of & # 39; OD humble & # 39; 📺 Look at Davies at GC on Friday starting at 7:30 p.m. in Sky Sports Action pic.twitter.com/vwQO0lTiUS – Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 17, 2020

A & # 39; Golden Ball & # 39; It is available in the super light and featherweight draw, and the fighter who chooses it can choose any of the three possible opponents.

MTK's global professional development coordinator, Jamie Conlan, said: "This is just the last little cherry when it comes to emotions and spills in the store. It gives the raffle a little more interest, as if necessary With so many big names involved.

"The difference with this & # 39; Golden Ball & # 39; is that whoever draws can choose between the three potential opponents. If we had retained the previous system, the one who drew the other blue ball would have been exempt from being chosen."

🔥 ruthless ryan 🔥@ Walsh7Ryan He stopped Hairon Socarras in the quarterfinals of the Gold Contract. Can he secure a place in the final? 📺 Discover Friday night from 7.30 p.m. live on Sky Sports Action pic.twitter.com/FkhD71h1tL – Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) February 17, 2020

"As we have seen, each wrestler approaches the draw differently. Some like to dictate, others like to feel the insult of being elected and others simply do not care. It will be interesting to see how that develops."

"There will be a lot of eyes on whether Tyrone McKenna and Ohara Davies will meet on Friday in one of the super lightweight semifinals, but you can choose from all possible clashes, it will be exciting."

Watch a live broadcast of the super light draw and pen of The Golden Contract starting at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.