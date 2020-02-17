The German right-wing group was "plotting a Christchurch-style attack,quot; | Extreme right news

Members of a German right-wing group arrested last week were planning large-scale "shocking,quot; attacks against mosques similar to those carried out in New Zealand last year, a government spokesman said Monday.

Authorities said investigations into 12 men detained in police raids in Germany on Friday had indicated they planned large attacks, after media reports over the weekend, the group aimed to launch several simultaneous mass casualty attacks. against Muslims during prayers.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML8149cc42b35bfc93d22c11b2fbaf637111% %MINIFYHTML8149cc42b35bfc93d22c11b2fbaf637112%

"It is surprising what has been revealed here, that there are cells that appear to have been radicalized in such a short time," Interior Ministry spokesman Bjoern Gruenewaelder told reporters at a press conference in Berlin.

According to media reports, the group planned to use semi-automatic weapons to reflect the attacks in Christchurch last March in New Zealand, in which 51 people were killed in two mosques.

"It is the task of the state, and of course of this government, to protect the free practice of religion in this country, without reference to what religion it could be," said Chancellor Angela Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert.

"Anyone who practices their religion in Germany within our legal order should be able to do so without being in danger or threatened."

The alleged leader of the far-right group, known by the authorities and whose meetings and chat activities had been under observation, detailed his plans at a meeting organized with his accomplices last week.

Investigators learned of that meeting from someone who had infiltrated the group, according to reports.

Prosecutors said they had launched raids early in the morning to determine if the suspects already had weapons or other supplies that could be used in an attack.

The country's far-right underground scene is under greater scrutiny since the murder of local conservative politician Walter Luebcke last June and an attack in October against a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle.

Der Spiegel reported that the police currently list 53 people belonging to the extreme right as "dangerous,quot; individuals who could carry out a violent attack.

Germany's national intelligence agency estimates there are about 24,100 "right-wing extremists,quot; in the country, about half of which are potentially violent.

According to the government, there were almost 9,000 attacks by extreme right groups and individuals in the first half of 2019, an increase of almost 1,000 compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, there is a growing concern about the political influence of the extreme right in Germany, after a recent scandal that saw the main parties collaborate with the nationalists. Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) in a local election: a movement that Chancellor Merkel called "unforgivable."