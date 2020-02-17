The GEO Group faces 2 new demands for the administration of the Aurora ICE Detention Center

The GEO Group, the private, for-profit prison company that runs the Aurora ICE Detention Center, faces two new federal lawsuits alleging that the staff did not investigate an assault on one detainee and did not provide adequate medical attention to another.

%MINIFYHTML99842b9827f41377f4927e93c7eb4d2811% %MINIFYHTML99842b9827f41377f4927e93c7eb4d2812%

The lawsuits are the latest against the Florida-based private prison company, which has been criticized in several states for accusations of medical malpractice, abuse, forced labor and a series of disease outbreaks. Colorado lawmakers are planning a divorce from the private prison industry, while the GEO Group is fighting a new California law that eliminates the use of private prisons in that state.

In a statement, the GEO Group said the company has not received any of the new lawsuits, but "rejects these types of accusations that are part of a continuous and coordinated effort to undermine federal immigration policies that our company does not play any role. In the establishment . "

For one of the plaintiffs, René Lima-Marín, the lawsuit represents the last chapter of a sinister decades-long odyssey through the Colorado criminal justice system. In 2008, he was released by early mistake of a 98-year prison sentence, only to be sent back behind bars six years later after building a new life and starting a family. Three years ago, former Governor John Hickenlooper pardoned Lima-Marin, but instead of walking free, he was sent to the Aurora Detention Center while his case was being passed through the immigration court.

It is at the ICE facilities where Lima-Marín says he slipped and fell in February 2018, hitting his face on the steel edge of a toilet in his cell, breaking multiple bones. Doctors told him that he would need surgery to avoid permanent facial deterioration.

Lima-Marín said he did not have this surgery because GEO staff never took him back to the hospital. He said he begged the staff every day in vain. Days became weeks. While Lima-Marin waited in pain, the detention center staff refused to fill their prescription for pain medications, he said.

"They didn't care about people there," Lima-Marin told Up News Info. “They only care to send people to their country. That was his goal. "

The Aurora resident finally won his immigration case and was released in 2018. He returned to the doctor, where he was told that the bones had already begun to heal improperly and that they would have to be retested again to perform the surgery.

Lima-Marín was ready to do it. The only problem? GEO would not pay the bill now that it was out of the company's custody.

"You never expect to be a person in that situation," Lima-Marin said, noting other instances in the facilities where he saw that the staff ignored people's pleas for medical attention. “You see it, you see it and you feel sorry for them. And you never expect to be in those shoes. I ended up exactly with those same shoes. "

The other lawsuit, filed last month, involves Lawrence Ritchie, who was violently beaten by a group of men at Aurora's facilities two years ago. GEO staff saw him beaten and did nothing to stop him, the lawsuit alleges.

When the Aurora police responded to the assault, GEO officials assured the officers that they would handle the incident internally, according to the lawsuit, which also named the city of Aurora as accused.

Michael Bryant, a spokesman for Aurora, said Monday that the city’s attorney’s office had not yet received the lawsuit, so he couldn’t comment on the charges.

A Rocky Mountain PBS News investigation found that Aurora police often leave investigations of sexual abuse or assault in the detention center to GEO personnel, who are not police officers.

"Sir. Ritchie's case is not unique," the complaint said. "It was neither the first nor the last person to be attacked in the ADF and then denied the opportunity to press charges against their attackers due to the implicit agreement between the GEO defendant and the City of Aurora defendant that the GEO defendant will handle the criminal investigations "at home. & # 39; ”

These lawsuits represent a concerted effort by GEO and ICE to prevent internal affairs from reaching the public, said Olivia Kohrs, a civil rights lawyer representing Ritchie and Lima-Marín.

"They are not letting the outside world see what they are doing," he said. "And because of that, there is a lack of transparency and a lack of responsibility."

The Aurora detention center has been subject to intense scrutiny in recent years by local officials and congressional leaders, as ICE has increased its activity under President Donald Trump.

After a series of outbreaks at the facility last year, the Aurora City Council passed an ordinance that requires detention centers to notify the fire department in case of an outbreak of contagious disease.

Representative Jason Cow, a Democrat from Aurora, requested weekly visits to supervise the facility and previously sent letters to the Department of Homeland Security expressing concern about disease outbreaks.