The future of the Indiana attorney general Curtis Hill in question if his legal license is suspended – Up News Info Chicago

A prominent defender of the Indiana attorney general argues that a proposed suspension of his law license for accusations of groping four women is excessive and that even the proposed punishment would not force him to leave office.

It was not clear on Monday if Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill could remain as the main attorney for the state government if the Indiana Supreme Court accepted the recommendation of a hearing officer published on Friday that his legal license be suspended for at least 60 days .

Hill denied acting badly and rejected calls from Republican Governor Eric Holcomb and other Republican state officials for his resignation for his actions during the March 2018 game at an Indianapolis bar that marks the end of that year's legislative session.

%MINIFYHTMLa32ba673ebac1d0762a87914be4dd1cb11% %MINIFYHTMLa32ba673ebac1d0762a87914be4dd1cb12%

The former judge of the state Supreme Court, Myra Selby, wrote in her report to the court that "Hill's conduct was offensive, invasive, harmful and shameful,quot; for women. She recommended a 60-day suspension of her legal license without automatic restitution under which the sanction could continue indefinitely until the state Supreme Court lifts it, which will make the final decision in the case of professional misconduct.

James Bopp, a Terre Haute lawyer who was former vice president of the Republican National Committee, opposed Selby's findings that Hill should be subjected to a higher standard of conduct due to his status as the chief law enforcement officer of the state.

"It should not be treated harder because it is a public official, that is the job of the voters," said Bopp, who helped start a legal defense fund for Hill in 2018. "When people do things in office , are judged by the voters. "

Messages for comment were left Monday for lawyers who represented Hill during a hearing in October before Selby. Hill's lawyers have 30 days to present the presentations to the Supreme Court, which does not face a deadline to rule.

The wait for that decision comes when Hill seeks re-election to the office he first won in 2016, but first he needs to win the nomination at the June state Republican convention. Adam Krupp objected, who resigned in January as head of the state revenue department appointed by Holcomb to run for attorney general.

The court's decision is key since state law requires that the attorney general be "duly authorized to practice law in Indiana," but does not specify the licensing requirements of the law.

Republican President of the Indiana House of Representatives Brian Bosma, who called for Hill's resignation in 2018, said he believed Hill could remain in office while under a short-term suspension, although the possibility of an indefinite suspension causes uncertainty that he expects the five-member Supreme Court to address it in its final resolution.

"I will publicly request that you clarify the state on the issue instead of having someone file (a lawsuit) for clarity after the fact," Bosma said.

The governor's office has lawyers reviewing the issue, but received no additional comments on Monday, said Holcomb spokeswoman Rachel Hoffmeyer.

Bopp said he believed Hill could continue in office during a suspension handling administrative matters while delegating any legal work to others.

The accusations against Hill include that he grabbed the buttocks of Democratic Representative Mara Candelaria Reardon and touched inappropriately and made unwanted sexual comments towards three female legislative staff members, aged 23 to 26 at the time. A special prosecutor refused to file criminal charges and the women filed a federal lawsuit against Hill and the state accusing him of sexual harassment and defamation.

Selby discovered that Hill used his state office "to intimidate the four women who alleged misconduct, three of whom were young women at the beginning of their careers. The unwavering (Hill) public campaign in self-defense showed little restraint and amplified the impact of their behavior on the four women. "

Bopp compared the proposed punishment for Hill with the 60 or 30-day suspensions ordered by the Supreme Court for three judges from southern Indiana whose actions during a bar night in downtown Indianapolis intensified a fight during which two of them were shot .

Selby concluded that Hill committed a crime of aggression at the level of misdemeanor, but that the state prosecutor's disciplinary commission did not prove the most serious charge of sexual assault.

"In that context, I think the recommended punishment is excessively excessive," Bopp said. "I just think that treating it more severely is not justified."

The president of the Judicial Committee of the Indiana Chamber, Jerry Torr, said it would probably be up to the state Supreme Court to determine whether a temporary suspension of a lawyer would allow Holcomb to appoint a replacement for Hill.

"If it were disabled, the answer would be obvious," said Torr, a Carmel Republican. "In this case, the answer would not be so obvious."

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.)