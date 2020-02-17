The former Houston area pastor killed his wife, son and himself; Tried to strangle his daughter – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLa29846faf5d6e530e42805361d0d32bc11% %MINIFYHTMLa29846faf5d6e530e42805361d0d32bc12%

SUGAR LAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Police are trying to determine why a former Houston area pastor fatally shot his wife and 11-year-old son, tried to strangle his daughter and then killed himself.

Richard Logan, 53, killed Diana Logan, 48, and her son, Aaron, at his home in Sugar Land on Tuesday, police said.

Then he drove about 160 miles to San Marcos, where his adult daughter attends college and tried to strangle her, police said.

"We are not sure why he retired and left," said Sugar Land police spokesman Doug Adolph.

Logan then shot at TAS Environmental Service, a consulting firm, just south of San Marcos.

Police at the scene recovered the same weapon used to kill Logan's wife and son.

The police didn't immediately know what connection, if any, Logan had with the business.

An investigation is ongoing.

Adolph said detectives have not identified Logan's motive in the murders.

The former pastor founded Attack Poverty, a nonprofit organization that connects people with jobs, education, medical care and spiritual means in marginalized communities. He frequently published on social networks about the initiatives of his non-profit organization and his family.

The deaths of the logans shook their community.

"I think I share with everyone who knew the Logan a real sense of shock that this was so unpredictable," Pastor Patrick Kelley of the River Pointe Church said at a press conference on Wednesday. "And we knew the Logan very well, and something like this … is something you can't predict or anticipate."

Logan, a nonprofit organization, issued a statement on its website, reiterating the shocks that the family's deaths have sent through its community.

“The Attack Poverty family is in shock when they learn about the tragedy that involves our Executive Director, Richard Logan, and his family. We are cooperating with researchers and waiting for more information while trying to process this loss with our staff, volunteers and the community. Please keep Attack Poverty staff and everyone involved in your prayers. ”

A memorial service will be held at River Pointe Church in Richmond, Texas, on Monday, February 17 at 2:00 p.m.

