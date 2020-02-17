The exclusive Love Island staff says that the mood on the set is "horrible,quot;, but they are told that their "jobs are safe,quot;

The Love Island team has been "reassured,quot; about the future of the program and have been told that "jobs are safe,quot; after the tragic death of former presenter Caroline Flack.

The ITV2 reality series staff described the mood on the set in Cape Town, South Africa, as "on the floor,quot; and "incredibly low,quot; when they returned to work before tonight's episode.

%MINIFYHTML0d28f400c7663fb43ed4c1766182ce9b11% %MINIFYHTML0d28f400c7663fb43ed4c1766182ce9b12%

The production has been told that the program will not be eliminated amid claims that its future was "pending balance."

The summer series will continue as planned, while ITV2 bosses seek to recruit winter hostess Laura Whitmore, 34, permanently.

The contestants of the current series have not yet been informed of Caroline's death. It is still unclear if they will be informed at a later date.

A source told MailOnline: & # 39; Love Island bosses will not count the stars of the current series & # 39 ;.

"The atmosphere is on the floor, it's horrible,quot;: Love Island's crew has been "reassured,quot; about the future of the program and they were told that their "jobs are safe,quot; after the tragic death of former presenter Caroline Flack

In the dark: contestants of the current Love Island series STILL have not been informed of Caroline's death. It is not yet clear if they will be informed at a later date

According to those who work on the set, Caroline's tribute will be a montage and will be aired at the top of the show, and her 32-year-old former co-star Iain Stirling has narrated tonight's episode as usual.

A source told MailOnline: & # 39; The atmosphere on the set is on the floor, it's horrible.

& # 39; The staff feels nostalgic for the first time after Caroline's death; All they want now is to return home with their loved ones.

& # 39; Older people are constantly verifying that everyone is well, but obviously it is the only thing that workers can think of.

"Although the final decisions for the show have not yet been made, the staff has ensured that the summer series will continue as planned and that their jobs are safe.

"Tonight's Love Island episode will begin with a montage of Caroline, which producers expect to be an appropriate tribute to the star."

& # 39; Their jobs are safe & # 39 ;: the production has ensured that the program will not be eliminated since the bosses seek to recruit the host of the winter series Laura Whitmore, 34, permanently

Touching: ITV issued the previous statement that said Love Island would return Monday night and include a tribute to the former presenter

ITV canceled Love Island Unseen Bits, which is usually broadcast on Saturday night and eliminated the Sunday episode after 40-year-old Caroline, who led the dating series for five years, died Saturday at her home in the east From london.

The show will return Monday night as planned, but Monday's Aftersun was canceled following the tragic news.

The bosses decided to eliminate the recording "out of respect for Caroline's friends and family,quot;, after she also presented the derivative program.

The host of Love Island, Laura, paid tribute to her close friend Caroline on Sunday, and described the show as "loving, affectionate, safe and secure."

In a sincere speech on her BBC 5 Live program, Laura said: & # 39; Caroline loved to love, that's all she wanted.

"It's all the staff can think about,quot;: Caroline, who tragically killed herself on Saturday, led the ITV2 dating series for five years, and was loved and respected by the cast and crew

& # 39; That's why a show like Love Island was important to her because it's about finding love, friendship and laughing.

& # 39; The problem was not the show. The program to work is loving and affectionate, safe and protected. The problem is that the outside world is not.

It has been claimed that Caroline took her own life a few minutes after her friend Lou Teasdale, 36, left her, where she had stayed with the star on Valentine's Day.

It was understood that the distraught TV presenter was horrified by the prospect of a "trial by show,quot; for an alleged assault on her boyfriend and was worried that she could not cope with the consequences.

It has also been alleged by sources close to Caroline's legal team that the Crown Tax Service initially decided not to charge her with assault, but senior police officers pressed for a decision to be made, according to The Sun.

Last night, the police refused to reveal if they had referred the star to mental health services.

Friends in solidarity: Mollie Grosberg, a television producer, published this photo of Caroline in an Instagram story. It is said to be Caroline's last photo, taken hours before she committed suicide.

Sad: Caroline posted a series of photos with her dog Ruby in her final Instagram post on Friday, which showed she was wearing red Valentine's Day lipstick

Flack's boyfriend says his "heart is broken,quot; Caroline Flack's boyfriend said yesterday that he was "disconsolate." Lewis Burton said that he will be Caroline's "voice,quot; after his death and will endeavor to "get the answers,quot; that he can't get on his own now. A judge ordered the 27-year-old girl not to have contact with her girlfriend, who was accused of assaulting him in December, before her trial on March 4. He asked the CPS not to press charges. "My heart is broken, we had something so special," he wrote in a social media post, which accompanied a photo of the couple embracing each other on vacation. He added: "I know you felt safe with me and I was not allowed to be there this time, I kept asking and asking." I will ask the questions you want. Nothing will bring you back, but I will try to make you proud every day. The couple had been dating since last summer when they were seen in Ibiza. He posted a loving Instagram message to his other half on Valentine's Day, hours before she committed suicide.

Friends have said that Caroline was tormented by the idea that a jury would be shown images of the police body camera taken during the night she was accused of attacking Lewis Burton, 27, and hoped the trial did not go ahead.

They say that the star felt isolated and scared and prescribed antidepressants, after having previously opened about the use of the medicine.

One said: & # 39; His biggest fear was that the images of the body camera would be made public. He realized he was going to show up in court if he came to court.

& # 39; He felt that from that moment his life would be ruined forever. I heard that the images are quite distressing.

A court hearing told Lewis that he scored 999 at 5.25 in the morning on December 12 and said Caroline was assaulting him.

He told police that she had read text messages on her phone and thought he was cheating on her, and had attacked him while he slept.

At a hearing at the Highbury Corner Magistrates Court last year, prosecutors said police found the couple covered in blood and said Caroline had two cuts on her left wrist after breaking a glass.

Officers were forced to contain her, they said, and when she was warned, she told police she would commit suicide, according to the court.

His lawyer Paul Morris said Lewis disputed the CPS account and did not want it processed.

It was claimed that yesterday the paramedics had been sent home the day before they found her dead, for fear of her well-being, but she was not taken to the hospital after a clinical evaluation.

Caroline's agent Francis Ridley of Money Talent Management said: “ The CPS pursued this when they knew not only how vulnerable Caroline was, but also that the alleged victim did not support the prosecution.

& # 39; The CPS should see itself today and how they conducted an exhibition trial that not only lacked merit but was not of public interest. And finally it resulted in significant anguish for Caroline.

Attorney Nazir Afzal, former chief prosecutor of the CPS, said prosecutors could stop the proceedings if the defendant's health risk exceeds public interest in the trial.

"But he said they were under pressure to pursue domestic violence convictions amid concerns that too many prosecutions were suspended."

Lewis, disconsolate, who promised to get answers after his death, begged the CPS not to press charges, and was enraged against a judicial ban that kept them apart during Christmas and Valentine's Day.

Tribute: Caroline's boyfriend, Lewis Burton, 27, said he was & # 39; disconsolate & # 39; when he posted a statement on his Instagram page on Sunday

In a statement posted on Instagram on Sunday, Lewis said: “ My heart is broken, we had something so special. I'm so lost for words, I have a lot of pain, I miss you so much.

& # 39; I know you felt safe with me, you always said that I don't think about anything else when I'm with you and that they didn't allow me to be there this time, I kept asking and asking.

& # 39; I will be your voice baby, I promise you that I will ask all the questions you want and I will get all the answers, nothing will bring you back, but I will try to make you proud every day. I love you with all my heart. & # 39;

The decision to continue with the program, which will end next weekend, surprised industry experts who expected the station to cancel it after his death.

Two former contestants, Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis, have taken their own lives in the past two years, and Miss Gradon's boyfriend also committed suicide weeks after his death.

One of ITV's highest profile presenters, Eamonn Holmes, questioned whether the series should continue by "respecting,quot; Caroline Flack. Writing on Twitter he said: & # 39; Caroline Flack … Dear God. Shocked beyond belief. That she has found peace.

& # 39; Does there have to be repercussions for Love Island now surely? & # 39;

He later added: "That is, out of respect, can the series continue?"

The main sponsors of Love Island, the Just Eat take-out service, said they supported ITV's decision to release episodes over the weekend.

Yesterday, the station sources defended him against suggestions that he had not supported Caroline enough after his arrest and subsequent accusation of assaulting Lewis.

An ITV informant said last night: & # 39; We have been in contact with her and her agent on numerous occasions since the time of the incident in December.

We had offered our support. We had asked and obtained assurances that I was looking for the support I needed to help her during this period.

& # 39; We offered our own help and said it was available to her. Caroline and her team managed to achieve it and we offered to provide any support that might be necessary or appropriate. & # 39; & # 39 ;.

The source added: & # 39; Caroline had a lasting relationship with the Love Island team, with [presenter] Laura Whitmore and [narrator] Iain Stirling.

"Despite what was happening in her personal life, Caroline always indicated her positivity towards Love Island and her place in her life."

After the Saturday and Sunday night editions of the ITV2 dating program, it was speculated whether the rest of the series would air.

Upon confirming that the program would air, an ITV spokesman said: & # 39; Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and hugged her with great affection. We are all absolutely devastated by this tragic news.

Television critic Scott Bryan told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire program that it was "too early,quot; for the show to return.

He said: “ Of course, there are spectators who would say, well, Love Island is not really connected to this … the reasons why someone takes their lives are due to a myriad of different factors.

& # 39; Then some say it should be like a tribute to Caroline, but I also think a lot of people would say it feels too soon. I think I'm in that camp, personally I feel it's too soon.

“ I think it's just the fact that Love Island is such a bubbly show, such a warm show, such a stimulating show, and it just doesn't seem like the cultural environment in which we are as a country at the moment, I think. & # 39;

If this story has affected you, you can call the Samaritans at 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org

Tributes: flowers were left outside Caroline's house in north London on Monday