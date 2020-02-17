The economic cost of successive blackouts in South Africa | South Africa News

The blackouts in South Africa not only leave millions in the dark, but they cost companies millions of dollars in lost business.

The state-owned electricity company has its own monetary problems: billions of dollars in debts and mired in allegations of corruption.

Critics say that bureaucratic obstacles make it impossible to plug in alternative energy sources to keep the lights on.

Fahmida Miller reports from Johannesburg.