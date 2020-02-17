The death of Andrew Weatherall at 56 years caused by a pulmonary embolism

%MINIFYHTMLfd4d269d459bebfd1f5bfeabb828b89011% %MINIFYHTMLfd4d269d459bebfd1f5bfeabb828b89012%

In a statement issued by his management, it was said that the British DJ and producer died in the early hours of February 17 at the Whipps Cross Hospital in London.

DJ and British producer Andrew Weatherall He has died at 56

According to a statement from Weatherall's management, the star died in the early hours of Monday, February 17 in the morning after a pulmonary embolism.

"We are sorry to announce that Andrew Weatherall, the well-known DJ and musician died in the early hours of this morning, Monday, February 17, 2020, at Whipps Cross Hospital, London. The cause of death was a pulmonary embolism. He was being treated at the hospital but unfortunately the blood clot reached his heart. His death was quick and peaceful, "the statement said.

"His family and friends are deeply sad about his death and are taking the time to sort their thoughts," he continues. "Management and family have requested that their privacy be respected at this time."

Weatherall was one of the key DJs in the acid house movement of the late 1980s, during which time he founded the Boy & # 39; s Own Recordings record label and the production team. Bocca Juniors.

His musical projects included "Two Lone Swordsmen", with Keith TenniswoodY The sabers of paradiseand worked remarkably with Primary scream in his 1991 album "Screamadelica", one of the most successful albums of the 1990s.

After the devastating news, other musicians turned to social networks to pay tribute to the star, including the Charlatans& # 39; Tim Burgess, who wrote on Twitter: "Surprised and saddened to hear that the cosmic traveler Andrew Weatherall has left the building. It is always a pleasure to meet him and share good times."

Dave Haslam, another key figure in the era of the acid house, added that Weatherall was "one of the biggest, sweetest and funniest guys I've ever met," while DJ Giles Peterson He shared: "(It is) difficult to express in words the influence and impact that Andrew Weatherall has had on the culture of the United Kingdom … it is very sad to know of his death by RIP."

The musician continued to work as a DJ and producer until his death. Announcements regarding funeral arrangements will be made through the star's press officer, James Parrish, according to the statement.