The Court of Appeals of SF confirms the verdict of the jury in a case of retaliation against the lawyer of the city Herrera – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The California Court of Appeals on Thursday confirmed a unanimous jury verdict in a retaliation case involving San Francisco city attorney Dennis Herrera.

The court confirmed the jury's opinion that Herrera retaliated illegally against Joanne Hoeper, deputy head of the San Francisco trial, dismissing her after she discovered that a plan was happening in Herrera's office.

The court confirmed the jury's verdict, granting Hoeper $ 5 million in damages and attorneys' fees.

According to Hoeper's lawyers, Hoeper found evidence that the City Attorney's Claims Unit colluded with plumbing companies to pay hundreds of illegal claims involving alleged damage to sewers that were not actually damaged.

Hoeper learned that the plan dates back to 2007 and cost taxpayers approximately $ 10 million, his lawyers said. When Hoeper informed Herrera of his findings, an employee of the Claims Unit allegedly told him: "You'll regret it," according to Hoeper's lawyers.

After Hoeper was fired, Herrera said it was due to his dissatisfaction in his handling of the business years before the sewer investigation. However, the jury found that Herrera's criticisms were

pretextual and his dismissal was to cover up the plan, Hoeper's lawyers said.

"I lost the race I loved protecting the city I love," Hoeper said in a statement. “I hope that this long-delayed victory encourages other public employees to do the right thing, be faithful to their oath and report irregularities. I hope it sends a strong signal to the city attorney and other elected officials that, at least in California, firing whistleblowers is illegal and there will be consequences. ”

