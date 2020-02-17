The Colorado insulin price limit does not help everyone

When Melissa Knott tried to order the insulin supply for the next three months of her children, she hoped to disburse around $ 900, which would have been a welcome decline from previous years.

Instead, his insurance company told him that he would have to pay $ 5,600 for the three types of insulin his two children use, despite a new Colorado law that limits out-of-pocket costs to $ 100 per prescription every month.

Knott's insurance plan fell into an exemption, since it is partially self-funded, which means that your employer assumes the risk of covering employees, but you can use an insurance company, in this case, Human, to process claims. Knott of Denver said she and her co-workers did not know that their insurance plan was not subject to the new insulin cost limit.

"I'm not sure why a legislator would bother to create a law if insurance companies can only enforce it in 50 different ways," he said. "It seems to me that a law should be a law and should simply require anyone to order insulin in Colorado that all plans comply."

Mark Mathis, a Humana spokesman, said he could not comment on individual cases due to privacy concerns, but that the company is following state laws.

"Humana understands the importance of keeping medicines at an affordable price, especially for people living with chronic conditions such as diabetes, and we are actively working with policymakers to move forward with meaningful solutions," he said in a statement.

Vincent Plymell, assistant commissioner for the Colorado Division of Insurance, said the division has had a "handful,quot; of questions from people concerned that their insurance plans are breaking the law. In some cases, their plans have fallen into one of the exemptions from the law, and in others, a plan has not yet been renewed, he said. The law went into effect on January 1, but plans that are renewed later in the year do not have to comply until your new year of coverage begins.

A complete list of complaints will not be available until the Colorado Attorney General's Office publishes a report on the price of insulin in November.

Colorado became the first state to limit out-of-pocket costs for insulin to $ 100 per month when a bill approved last year took effect in January. A second bill is expected in this session to close what your sponsors see as a legal vacuum: regulations allow insurers to charge $ 100 per prescription each month, instead of a fixed maximum of $ 100. Some people take multiple types of insulin, so they can pay $ 200 or $ 300 per month.

The limit only affects business plans regulated by the State Insurance Division. Therefore, your plan would not be subject to the limit if it is covered by Medicare, Medicaid, a plan based in another state or a self-funded plan through your employer. Self-financed plans are those in which the employer assumes all the financial risks associated with employee coverage, but can outsource some of the management functions to an insurance company.

Out-of-pocket costs for an average patient using insulin increased from approximately $ 2,900 to $ 5,700 from 2012 to 2016, according to the Health Care Cost Institute. Most of the increase was due to higher prices, rather than patients using more insulin. Some previous types of insulin are cheaper, but they don't work well for all patients.

Colorado law does not reduce the cost that drug manufacturers can charge for insulin, but limits the ability of insurance companies to transmit that to patients.

Plymell encouraged people who have questions about whether their insurance plan meets the requirements to call DOI at 303-894-7490 or send an email to [email protected]

