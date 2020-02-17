The center of the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic, takes full advantage of the fascinating NBA All-Star Game – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML3679c41415393e711a6b7cafd645cffc11% %MINIFYHTML3679c41415393e711a6b7cafd645cffc12%

CHICAGO – The center of the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic, did the best of the Sunday Star Game exhibition, even if the exhibition did not quite agree with his basketball spirit.

In a game full of heights and marginal defense, Jokic did what he does best: make the game easier for the rest of his teammates.

On his first turn in Team LeBron, Jokic didn't even look at the basket before launching a perfect alley pitch to Ben Simmons of Philadelphia. In other possessions, when the game became something not as competitive as a preseason game, Jokic didn't even bother to cross the middle of the field.

He finished with five points, two rebounds and one assist as the LeBron Team prevailed in the new All-Star format.

"I really enjoyed it," Jokic said. “I enjoyed last year, I enjoyed this year. Just enjoy the moment, just enjoy being close to the boys. I dialed twice, I was very happy. They rejected me for the MVP award. Never mind. Next year."

Kawhi Leonard, who finished with a 30-point game, took the hardware home.

For the fourth quarter, with bets raised, the game became competitive. The first three quarters between Team LeBron and Team Giannis were essentially minigames, and neither party wanted to lose the fourth, whose objective score of 24 was in honor of the late Kobe Bryant. That there was $ 300,000 for charities at stake only added to the drama.

Jokic, watching from the bench, stood for the majority of the fourth quarter while charges were being taken, the plays were challenged and the defense was activated, a novel concept for the exhibition.

In the end, Anthony Davis buried a free kick to seal the 157-155 victory for Team LeBron. That the game ended in such an unsatisfactory way did not diminish the overwhelming success of the new format. An exhibition game became fascinating.

It wasn't Jokic's ideal setting, but that doesn't mean he didn't enjoy the experience. He said Saturday during his availability in the media that he was already enjoying this weekend from the stars more than last year, due to fewer media appearances and obligations.

After scoring his first basket in the third quarter, a short jumper in the lane, Jokic raised his hands with sarcastic delight. Russell Westbrook, a frequent opponent on the court, even rejoiced in the brand. After another triple towards the end of the third, Jokic knelt and clenched his fist in a timeout.

"I wanted to do something stupid, and I think I did it," Jokic exclaimed later.

With commemorative T-shirt number 2 for Gigi Bryant, Kobe's daughter, Jokic laughed and joked with his teammates. He seemed calm among his teammates, and it is hard to believe that he will not return in the All-Star Game next year in Indianapolis.

But Sunday's game was much more meaningful than a platform to celebrate the best players in the league.

It opened with an exciting tribute to Bryant and former NBA commissioner David Stern, both giants of the game who died this season. Magic Johnson addressed the crowd and praised Stern's compassionate approach to his HIV diagnosis. Johnson then directed an eight-second moment of silence in honor of Bryant.

The tribute continued with an emotional performance by Jennifer Hudson while a video montage of Bryant rolled in the background. Near the end, the lights of United Center shone purple and gold in Bryant's honor.