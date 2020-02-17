The capital murder trial begins Monday by Brandon McCall, who was accused of killing Richardon officer David Sherrard – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two years ago, this month, the Richardson Police Department lost its first officer in the line of duty. Now, the man accused of killing officer David Sherrard will be tried.

The trial for Brandon McCall is expected to begin Monday at McKinney. He faces two counts of murder, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

On February 7, 2018, Richardson police responded to a disturbance call in an apartment complex. However, the researchers said it was an ambush.

Authorities said McCall shot and killed his friend, Rene Gamez, and then began firing at the officers when they entered the unit.

Sherrard, 37, was shot in the neck and then died in a hospital in Plano.

After a five-hour showdown, McCall gave up. Witnesses said McCall shouted "Sorry!" when the police stopped him.

Sherrard was a 14-year veteran in the Richardson Police Department and was married and had two children.

Along with the capital murder, McCall also faces aggravated assault charges on a public servant for shooting seven other Richardson officers during the incident.

The trial is expected to begin at 9 a.m.