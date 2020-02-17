The breakage of the main water pipe causes the closure of the street in the Spring Garden neighborhood of Philadelphia – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHY (Up News Info) – A water cut caused the closure of a street on Monday morning in the Spring Garden section of the city. Authorities say the main water break occurred on 16th and Hamilton streets just after 8 a.m.

Police have closed 16th Street between Callowhill and Spring Garden.

COMMUNICATOR ALERT: A main water break has 16th St CLOSED in the city from Callowhill to Spring Garden. Note that 15th is also closed in the area for bridge construction. Take Broad Street or Callowhill until 18 to get to Spring Garden @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/2nmBhMltSS

– Chandler Lutz (@ ChandlerCBS3) February 17, 2020

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

