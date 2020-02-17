Home Local News The breakage of the main water pipe causes the closure of the...

The breakage of the main water pipe causes the closure of the street in the Spring Garden neighborhood of Philadelphia – Up News Info Philly

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
<pre><pre>The breakage of the main water pipe causes the closure of the street in the Spring Garden neighborhood of Philadelphia - CBS Philly
%MINIFYHTML5006a540e1dece0852418d906c0e425711% %MINIFYHTML5006a540e1dece0852418d906c0e425712%

PHILADELPHY (Up News Info) – A water cut caused the closure of a street on Monday morning in the Spring Garden section of the city. Authorities say the main water break occurred on 16th and Hamilton streets just after 8 a.m.

Police have closed 16th Street between Callowhill and Spring Garden.

%MINIFYHTML5006a540e1dece0852418d906c0e425715%%MINIFYHTML5006a540e1dece0852418d906c0e425716%

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com to get updates on this developing story.

%MINIFYHTML5006a540e1dece0852418d906c0e425717%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©