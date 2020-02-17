The Bachelor reveals the last 3 when a former star home towns

Three women remain in The Bachelor, but only two really make sense. Or maybe only one.
Pilot Pete went to visit each of the last four cities where his four friends lived tonight, and it was a true mix of southern parents, sisters who could be future singles contestants and more of Victoria F.'s drama than all We have been loving. so much. In fact, Peter didn't even end up passing the front yard of his parents' house in Virginia Beach.
After having a lovely date together with one of those fake private concerts, during which they stood on a platform and danced (insert a random act of country here) while surrounded by their friends, a girl with a blurred face and a jacket Jean ran after Peter when he left.
He addressed her as Merissa and, for a second, they remembered the moment they left in 2012. Then she revealed that until recently, she was a good friend of Victoria F., and was here to warn Peter that he deserved better than A girl like her. Victory. Merissa said Victoria had broken multiple relationships and was simply not a great person.
Peter was completely scared, and got no further details when he sat down with Victoria outside his house and told him what Merissa had said.
"I'm so upset right now," said Victoria. "It's a lot of drama."
I wanted to know what relationship Merissa was talking about, but obviously Merissa wasn't very specific. Peter said he couldn't have heard Merissa say those things and then happily go to meet Victoria's family, so Victoria said no. Then he got mad at her for not fighting for the relationship, and we wonder why she wants to fight for this anyway, since her entire "relationship,quot; has been exactly like that.
He ended up leaving without knowing his family and we were somewhat excited that this was the end, but then Victoria appeared in his hotel room the next day to apologize. And it's almost as if he had forgotten the warning that Merissa had given him, because Peter was mostly concerned about the fact that Victoria keeps giving up every time she asks him a single question.
And in the end, he gave her a rose anyway, because why not take Victoria to the fantasy suite?
Peter chose her, Hannah Ann and Madison to continue with the sexiest and loneliest part of the show, sending Kelsey home. Apparently he was not excited enough for his trampling of grapes, the day of winemaking to keep it close, which was almost noticeable by the way he called his bottle, which contained the mixture they created together, "Wine."
Also, Kelsey's hometown was the least worrisome, probably because he is 28 years old and his family is confident in his decisions. Hannah Ann and Madison's parents became very rare with their 23-year-old daughters. Hannah Ann even took Peter throwing axes because her father wants her to marry a manly man, and Peter proved to be very mediocre at ax throwing. Later, his father was a little scared when he told Peter not to tell Hannah Ann if she falls in love if she has a single doubt.
Meanwhile, Madison's father was worried about how pure his daughter was and didn't want Peter to do anything to put him in danger.
The date of Madison's hometown was beautiful, because it was full of the two things we really know about Madison's personality: basketball and Jesus. They played a lot of basketball and prayed. He still hasn't told Peter he is hoping to have sex until marriage, and we still think he would, but he didn't. She is saving that for the fantasy suite, which he will love.
The preview for next week's episode seemed to indicate that Madison is giving Peter an ultimatum that if he sleeps with someone else, he isn't sure he can move on with him, which is very similar to the ultimatum that Luke P. He tried to give Hannah Brown. High school except that Luke was not a virgin at that time.
Now we are here wondering if Madison even saw the last season of High schoolBecause if I had, I would know that a) sexual ultimatums look very bad in this program and b) Peter really likes sex, and believes that it is an important part of exploring a relationship.
But maybe all of this is the reason why Madison doesn't really seem to be in love with Peter yet. Or we are all being fooled by editing.
Either way, we will discover it next week as we move towards the end of this tumultuous season.
