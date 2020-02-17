The Bachelor reveals the last 3 when a former star home towns

Three women remain in The Bachelor, but only two really make sense. Or maybe only one.

Pilot Pete went to visit each of the last four cities where his four friends lived tonight, and it was a true mix of southern parents, sisters who could be future singles contestants and more of Victoria F.'s drama than all We have been loving. so much. In fact, Peter didn't even end up passing the front yard of his parents' house in Virginia Beach.

After having a lovely date together with one of those fake private concerts, during which they stood on a platform and danced (insert a random act of country here) while surrounded by their friends, a girl with a blurred face and a jacket Jean ran after Peter when he left.

He addressed her as Merissa and, for a second, they remembered the moment they left in 2012. Then she revealed that until recently, she was a good friend of Victoria F., and was here to warn Peter that he deserved better than A girl like her. Victory. Merissa said Victoria had broken multiple relationships and was simply not a great person.